WASHINGTON – The Trump administration increased pressure on so-called sanctuaries on Monday and announced a new round of legal challenges in Washington and New Jersey to accelerate cooperation with federal immigration officials.

Attorney General William Barr announced at a National Sheriffs’ Association conference that the Department of Justice was reviewing the actions of “certain” local prosecutors, alleging that they had charged foreigners with minor crimes to protect them from deportation.

“In pursuing their personal ambitions and misguided notions of equality, these district attorneys-at-law systematically violate the rule of law and may even illegally discriminate against American citizens,” said Barr.

The action against prosecutors puts the attorney general, head of the country’s law enforcement agency, on a potential collision course with a number of elected district attorneys who have actively opposed government immigration regulations.

The heads of the National District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comments on Monday.

“Today is a significant escalation in the federal government’s efforts to meet the resistance of the protective cities,” said Barr. “We will consider taking action against a jurisdiction or politician who is unlawfully obstructing federal immigration law.”

The Department of Justice has charged New Jersey with a policy that prohibits state and local police officers from sharing information, including immigration status and detention dates, with immigration officials.

In 2018, the Attorney General issued a directive prohibiting state and local law enforcement agencies from working with federal immigration officials unless there is a warrant or court order. State law prevents police officers from granting access to state and local resources, including equipment and databases, to the Immigration and Customs Service [ICE], and prohibits law enforcement officers from allowing the ICE to interview inmates.

The ministry sued King County, Washington, on an order from an executive that prevents ICE contractors from using King County International Airport for flights to deport undocumented immigrants or to transport detained immigrants.

Last year, district officials passed a regulation banning flights by detained migrants.

On Monday, King County’s executive director, Dow Constantine, said the government’s actions were a form of “bullying” in the community.

“Mass deportations raise deeply worrying human rights issues, including family separation, racial disproportionality in policing, and constitutional issues in the context of due process,” said Constantine. “The Department of Justice initiated a lawsuit over our regional airport instead of working with Congress to pass a comprehensive immigration reform. We look forward to our day in court.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom faces a separate lawsuit from the Department of Justice over a law that prohibits the operation of private detention facilities in the state. This means that undocumented immigrants arrested in California have to be taken to facilities outside the state, which would result in expensive transportation costs and security concerns, the Department of Justice said.

More than 300 jurisdictions in the United States are, to some extent, considered immigration protection areas. But they are not just cities.

At least eight states – from New Jersey to Illinois to California – are considered protected areas according to an analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies that advocates restricting immigration.

Hundreds of other cities and counties refuse to inform the federal immigration authorities about possible illegal immigrants in their care and refuse to comply with the arrest warrants.