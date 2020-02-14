The Trump administration is considering giving Americans the opportunity to invest more tax-free in the stock market. This emerges from a CNBC report on Friday citing four unnamed officials.

Households earning up to $ 200,000 a year could invest $ 10,000 tax-free outside of a 401 (k) retirement account in a proposed proposal, the report said.

Administration officials said the numbers are fluid and tax incentives are linked to the purchase of shares

could be part of a possible stimulus package for the election year.

Friday’s report is another example of the White House pointing to new tax cuts by President Donald Trump that would take place before the November election. Last year, economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that Trump’s “tax cuts 2.0” could come during Trump’s re-election campaign.

A cut in wage tax would only be an option if the U.S. economy saw a significant decline, the CNBC report said. The report also noted that tax cuts this year would require the approval of the democratically controlled House of Representatives.