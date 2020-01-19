The transparent outfit of Cardi B's Paris Fashion Week attracts everyone's attention and leaves little room for imagination

advertisement

Rapper Cardi B has crossed borders before as a performer and in fashion, but she has found a new way to push the boundaries with a daring see-through full-body suit for Husband Offset’s Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. The rapper “Bodack Yellow” wore a ski mask with gemstones that covered her face, but most of her body was not covered either.

Cardi, full name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, wore a black see-through body suit with a belt around his stomach and a black fur coat to keep warm.

Mah-Jing Wong’s team revealed on Instagram that they made Cardi a bespoke catsuit, panties, bra, and belt for this look. Cardi’s stylist Kollin Carter selected a faux fur coat from Adrienne Landau and a mask from Couture Mask, reports E! News.

Cardi wore the outfit for the Laundered Works Corp. show, where designs by Offset and Chaz A. Jordan were unveiled. After the show, Cardi shared a photo with offset on Instagram and congratulated him on his work.

“Congratulations baby on your bomb and fashion clothing collaboration with (Jordan),” Cardi wrote. “I’m so proud of you! From filming two shows, recording and working on so many other things. The d – feels better when it comes from a hard working man. I love you.”

Cardi wore another sensational outfit in Paris on Friday, according to TMZ. This time, however, she covered almost everything when she went to Richard Orlinski’s fashion show, and was wearing a form-fitting black outfit that even covered her face.

Earlier this week, Cardi surprised fans with a political slogan on Twitter that began by proposing to run for Congress.

“I feel like if I go back to school and concentrate, I can be part of the congress,” she tweeted on January 12th, and I can shake the table. ‘

Two days later, Cardi let everyone know where she was.

“Let me tell you something every time I post something political, I’ll be attacked insane,” she tweeted. “If you are conservative and support a counterparty that is fine (unless you are racist) we can have friendly arguments here. Give your opinion Take my goodness for weakness. I am hurtful! I like it not really being in that kind of time. We have grown! Let us grow. Let us teach and learn. “

Cardi has approved Bernie Sanders, Vermont Senator, for the Democratic President nomination in 2020. He even sent a statement to the TMZ, suggesting that it would be great if Cardi brought her experience into politics.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” wrote Sanders. “She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great if she brought that experience into politics.”

Photo credit: Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

—–

