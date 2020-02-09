Railway chiefs warn that there may be further disruptions to trains on Monday morning as engineers work through the night to repair the damage caused by storm Ciara.

Today, passengers were advised to postpone their journeys because the tsunami and fallen trees devastated the rail network.

And the problems can continue until rush hour on Monday morning.

In a statement, Jake Kelly, Network Rail’s passenger director for North West and Central, said the engineers would work through the night to repair the storm damage.

Transpennine Express tweeted this picture of railroad flooding

(Image: @TPEassist)

He added: “Train traffic could be interrupted tomorrow morning as we are working to recover from Storm Ciara.

“Our advice to passengers is: Check before you travel to National Rail Inquiries or your train operator.

“Network Rail engineers are working all night to cut down trees and clear them from the railroad, ensuring that the railroad lines are clear so that services can run safely, to damaged overhead lines in Winsford, Cheshire and north of Birmingham Repair and restore washed out ballast (railway foundation stone) near death murders.

“We are sorry for all train passengers who have been harassed by Storm Ciara.

“We do everything we can to get you moving safely.”

Continue reading

Storm Ciara at the latest

Piccadilly Station tweeted: “Rail traffic may still be interrupted tomorrow (Mon) as we are recovering from #StormCiara.

“PLEASE CHECK BEFORE YOU TRAVEL @nationalrailenq for the latest information.”

Tonight on Twitter The three major Greater Manchester train operators – Northern, Avanti, and Transpennine Express – instruct passengers checking out tomorrow’s services to check in in the morning.

There were empty departure boards in Piccadilly today, and for a while there were hardly any trains running that afternoon.

London Euston was so crowded that chiefs of transport closed it for a short time.

Rain and strong winds are expected to blow over Greater Manchester for at least another four days after Storm Ciara.

It is predicted there will be more showers and winds on Sunday evenings as residents struggle with flooding throughout the region.

Gusts of up to 80 mph are expected and showers will last at least until Thursday.