Everything is ready for a new kind of love experience, this Valentine’s Day as a trailer for the long-awaited romantic comedy. “Dear AffyWill finally be released.

The producers of “The Mind and The Tout” and “Seven and a half datesHave now released the trailer for “Dear Affy” with the main roles Kehinde Bankole, Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Ademoye, Hafiz Oyetoro, Chiwetalu Agu, Sir Dee, Lizzy Jay, Teni Entertainer, Anto Lecky, Uzor Arukwe, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Ali Nuhu and Enyinna Nwigwe, and Timini Egbuson,

“Dear Affy” is a romantic comedy with a lot of humor, passion, intrigue, ambition and power struggles. An amazing plot that tells the story of a beautiful career woman who is about to marry the man of her dream who is about to seal millions of contracts with Naira. However, he faces the devil and the deep blue sea, as it is vital for him to have a close relationship with the billionaire just a few weeks before his wedding.

The trailer was recently released on the film’s official social media account and on all other channels to fuel anticipation for the final release on February 14, 2020.

The director, Samuel Olatunji has indicated that when “Dear Affy” is finally released, people should prepare for an unforgettable experience in the cinemas.

Check out the official trailer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxbPf2uw40U [/ embed]

