The trailer for Rob Ford's film hardly shows Rob Ford

There is not much Rob Ford in the Run This Town trailer, which is about as smooth and entertaining as the film itself.

But anyone watching the teaser without a clue what the movie is about could ask the same question that fellow star Ben Platt asks at the end of the trailer: “What am I watching?”

A millennial tribute to All The President’s Men would be your best bet.

The deceased mayor of Toronto, as played by Damien Lewis under a layer of latex, is bent over a barely lit desk. You can also catch a glimpse of his back for a split second – dressed in a Ford jersey – as he runs away from reporters, as well as a close-up of Lewis’s face.

In total, Lewis gets about two seconds in an 85-second trailer, which Platt and co-stars Mena Massoud and Nina Dobrev and director Ricky Tollman shared via Twitter (January 23). My words, as quoted from our Run This Town review, are displayed on the screen almost 10 times longer. (Yes, I compared the film to the early Jason Reitman. Please note: I am not a Reitman fan.)

You could assume that a trailer for a movie about Ford’s crack-smoking scandal would treat the subject like the monster in a horror movie: they hide the villain so as not to ruin the big revelation of the movie. Ford only appears in Run This Town after about 15 minutes, so maybe that’s appropriate. Or maybe they don’t want people to see the horrible latex job.

Lewis delivers a great performance as Ford, capturing the cadence and windy attitude of the deceased mayor. But it’s buried in a poorly advised makeup job that makes the actor look less like Rob Ford than Fat Bastard from the Austin Powers movies.

Tollman and his company may also be shy about running Run This Town as Rob Ford’s film, because journalist Robyn Doolittle accused the production of erasing her role in the crack-band scandal investigation.

“I’m glad they rewrite the fact that it was a female reporter who was investigating Rob Ford,” tweeted the investigator who wrote the book about Ford, Crazytown. “Why does a woman have to be a main character when a man could do it? Ammaright? “

In interviews, Tollman and Platt defended the film, arguing that the story is not about Ford, but a fictional, fresh j-school journalist (Platt) who cannot keep up with the quick story in today’s click – as age. (They are not wrong – but it is also Rob Ford’s film).

“I didn’t see it as Rob Ford’s story,” is the first thing Tollman told me when I interviewed him at SXSW last year. “I thought about it as the story about people I grew up with, people I knew … Rob is just a mechanism by which we can talk about other people and problems.”

Radheyan Simonpillai

Radheyan Simonpillai

