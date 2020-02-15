DAVID UNWIN / STUFF

Whakarongo School is working to improve safety for children and parents.

Dangerous traffic conflicts outside the Whakarongo School in Palmerston North will be avoided in the future with a project to remove an important intersection from the school border.

Headmaster Jaco Broodryk said that a solution to the heavy traffic problems from State Highway 3, which merges into narrow Stoney Creek Rd, where school traffic was parked, has long been needed.

The opening of a bike and pedestrian path in 2016, which allowed students to travel from James Line to school and back, had helped reduce congestion.

But there were still times when parents had to drive their children to and from school, creating safety problems that stretched around the corner to the freeway.

After completion, a safe dead end for parking in the school will be opened again.

The ongoing work required blocking the length of Stoney Creek Rd from Napier Rd to the railroad line.

A new intersection with a parallel section of road is being built further away from the school gate.

“Obviously the safety benefit is huge and it will also improve traffic flow on Stoney Creek Rd.”

In the meantime, a temporary parking lot had been opened by the railway line.

Broodryk said the school, in cooperation with the city council, used the temporary closure as an opportunity to promote greater use of the way to school and to change habits.

He said that more than half of the school’s 510 students used the trail every day instead of being driven, and that more bike racks were needed.

Stoney Creek Rd will cost approximately $ 1.3 million, of which the NZ Transport Agency will pay $ 510,000 and the city council will pay the rest.

The local council provided free tickets for the Lido and Esplanade Scenic Railway, ice cream, and water bottles to the classes in which most of the children traveled to and from school.

Broodryk said the missing link in the line of security enhancements has remained James Line, where a pedestrian crossing is urgently needed at the end of the route so children can get safely to Kelvin Grove.