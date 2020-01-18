The Toronto label opens its studio for recording sessions for which you pay

advertisement

When Jon Schouten and Steve Sidoli, co-founders of the local record label Telephone Explosion, were looking for a head office, their interest was aroused by a Craigslist ad with just two words: “Music OK.”

This mysteriously concise post led them to the discovery of a former location after closing time on St. Clair West. Built by the owners of the Trade Winds reggae label, it provided a refuge for the Jamaican music community almost 30 years ago.

Schouten and Sidoli saw that the basement was still equipped with a tiled bar, a control room and a soundproof recording room. Although they had already signed a lease for their HQ label in an unfinished cellar on the Danforth, this pre-built sonic playground was too perfect to pass up. So they moved on July 1, 2018 and called it Studio Z.

Now they offer the space as a pay-what-you-can-source for anyone who needs an affordable place to record.

“We have a lot of classic equipment and some really great old synths,” says Sidoli. “The live room is small, but we had some pretty loud bands cut live records and the results were surprisingly amazing.”

Artists who have used the studio include local folk hero Jennifer Castle, NYC post-punk legends Fist Of Facts and the band Teenanger. Most recently, electronic pop experimenter Scott Hardware became one of the first musicians to record most of his upcoming album, Engel (from April 3 on Telephone Explosion) in Studio Z.

“I am not sure how many years the space was free before we took over, but it was pretty stingy,” says Schouten with a laugh. “I believe a pipe burst and they tore a lot of the damaged floors. They just left it empty for years.

“We almost called the studio Bug Zone, if that helps to paint a picture of what state it was in.”

With a bit of elbow grease, colored lights and hard-to-find equipment, the St. Clair room has been transformed into an underground musical clubhouse.

“More than anything, it has a lot of atmosphere and people really feel at ease there,” says Sidoli.

Watching friends who lose their studios while rents in Toronto continue to rise, the heads of the phone explosion have realized that affordable recording spaces are becoming increasingly scarce. By offering them on a pwyc basis, they hope to open doors for many more artists in 2020.

As the label headers explain, the availability of the space is the biggest condition for recording, as they currently use it as a personal studio, rehearsal room and label warehouse for their vinyl releases. But when the studio is empty, musicians are welcome to use the space – you only have to bring your own engineer.

Contact us via the telephone explosion Instagram account, @telephoneexplosionrecords.

@wipeoutbeat

