Advertisement

MAPLE BLUES AWARDS makeup Dawn Tyler Watson. Big Dave McLean. Matchedash community. Miss Emily. Gary Kendall and others, at Koerner Hall (273 Bloor West), Monday, February 3, 7 p.m. Starting at $ 35. rcmusic.ca.

The Toronto Blues Society has been committed to keeping the blues alive in the city for 35 years.

Advertisement

On February 3, the Society’s Maple Blues Awards will feature a number of nominees and performers, including a 50th anniversary celebration of the Downchild Blues Band and the first Sapphire Award for the best blues music video. The event will be broadcast live – a premiere in the 23 years of the award.

This mix of modernization and tradition reflects the life of the blues in Toronto as we enter a new decade – a centuries-old style of music that both changes and does not change in any other way.

The blues started out as a mainly African American genre that deeply influenced pop music with its honest, blatant lyrics and charismatic performers. It has been celebrated and appropriated from the birth of rock’n’roll to the present day. Now that hip-hop appears to overshadow the once controversial sound, blues is often played by white artists. And although young musicians hear their voices, the genre is still dominated by older musicians.

Raha Javanfar is a younger voice in the city’s blues scene and hosts this year’s Maple Blues Awards. The bass player and singer of Bad Luck Woman & Her Misfortunes – a band name that comes from a Memphis Minnie song from the 1930s – quotes the influence of greats like Etta James, Dinah Washington and Kay Starr and believes in the future of blues. Instead of changing over time, she believes in his ability to inspire those who discover it.

“Forcing the relevance of this music, which alongside such a rich and deep history has such great cultural significance, is a recipe for failure,” she says. “Once young people discover the blues, they will decide whether they like it, whether they want to hear it, or whether they want to make it. The key is to convince them as much as possible so that they have the opportunity to make that choice. “

For the upcoming awards, Javanfar has invited students from the Regent Park School of Music to share the stage with her. “It is they who will find new ways to express themselves in it, and so it becomes relevant to them,” she says.

Derek Andrews, a founding member of the Toronto Blues Society, sees the blues in a new generation. He refers to the 24th Street Wailers, Humber College graduates who have given up jazz in favor of the genre, along with Lindsay Beaver, the first Canadian artist signed to Chicago Alligator Records, and charismatic blues singer Angelique Francis , These young artists set fire to the stage and carry the torch forward.

Andrews himself has been an influential part of the local music scene for almost 40 years. The longstanding advocate of music as culture over trade has worked for organizations such as Harbourfront Center and Luminato and represented acts as diverse as Kobo Town, Quique Escamilla and Digging Roots with his Global Café Artist Management. In 2011, he was a co-founder of the Mundial Montreal World Music Conference and presented Canadian and international artists such as A Tribe Called Red and Ibeyi.

We sat down with Andrews to talk about the history of blues in Toronto and where it could lead.

Would you say Toronto has its own blues sound? Where did it come from?

Many of us who dealt with the origins of the Toronto Blues Society 35 years ago knew the time when musicians came from Chicago (and) Detroit. They influenced the sound of music in Toronto. The American soul singers – from Motown, Stax – influenced how musicians made their music. (Also) the British musicians of the 1960s – who were heavily influenced by Muddy Waters and Chuck Berry, the very big ones – had a sound. The Toronto Sound was a wedding between the British and the Americans – soulful and rocky at the same time.

What is the Blues Society doing to advance the genre?

We have a talent development program (TBS Talent Search that started in 1995). Sandra Bouza was the last winner. Interestingly, we all had female finalists (2019). We offer a price package that includes appearances, career advice, photo shoots and studio times.

The headquarters of the blues is, so to speak, in Memphis at the Blues Foundation. You have a competition called the International Blues Challenge. There are about a dozen Canadian blues companies that send someone down. We represented Sean Pinchin and Sandra Bouza (from Toronto). It is an opportunity to gain a foothold in the American market and at several European festivals.

Helping people find their voice is the most important thing our organization can do, and to encourage and provide them with a platform where they can succeed.

How did you get into the music scene in Toronto?

I studied media art at Seneca College and York University. I worked briefly in the field but couldn’t pay the rent, so I did dishes in a coffee house (Egerton’s Restaurant, later The Edge) in the 1970s. The coffee house had many great Canadian singer / songwriters like Stan Rogers. All kinds of artists got through. I stayed in the club and became a manager. In recent years, Gary Topp and Gary Cormier (influential punk promoter The Garys) booked the club and turned it into an edge. The Edge is a famous moment in the history of the Toronto nightclub. Here the police played in Toronto and everyone from Nona Hendryx to John Renbourn and Rough Trade. I didn’t make a booking but they were enthusiastic programmers and I learned a lot from what they did. It’s been a very intense couple of years.

I then got a job as a programmer in Albert’s Hall above Brunswick House. And that was a blues music scene with a bit of roots. It was extremely successful. Etta James, Albert King, all sorts of great people played there. Here is k.d. lang made her first shows in Toronto.

A friend of mine booked Club Bluenote and brought Martha Reeves to Harbourfront. (Harbourfront) wanted a blues festival (1985) and I said, “I can bring you a blues festival.” I had done a reggae festival and a rockabilly festival. I burst at the seams at a place that no longer met my expectations.

I now hold conferences and travel around the world.

How has music changed for you over the years? What challenges are you facing now when booking and promoting acts in Toronto?

Toronto audiences have a great appetite for music, but the biggest challenge today is that the media has changed a lot. Organizers struggle to reach their audience. The social media tools we essentially have do the trick. The recording industry had a big crash financially, but the live music sector didn’t crash.

I wish musicians were paid fairly, this is a struggle. However, the musicians in Canada are greatly supported by the granting of programs. They help the Toronto Blues Society, and we are very motivated to help artists secure their livelihood and prosperity.

What do you hope people learn about the blues?

The blues is known for its passion and charisma. When you compare blues to jazz, jazz is more cerebral – it’s more in your mind than in your heart. Blues moves people. And we love helping people find it.

@ChakaVGrier

Advertisement