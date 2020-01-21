The Top Twelve Movie Villains of the Decade

advertisement

What good is a movie without a villain? The past decade has brought us some outstanding films that contain complex and charismatic villains. From tyrannical alien warlords to sincere psychotic people, the list of movie villains is endless. Now that the decade is over, I think it would be the perfect time to take a look at the twelve best villains of the decade. For this list, the bad guy had to debut in a movie from 2010 to 2019, and yes, I’m going to include bad guys from cartoons.

Prepare yourself, film fans, because it’s time to unveil the twelve best film villains of the decade. Can I get a bad laugh for a drum kit?

advertisement

12. Erik Killmonger (Black Panther)

The first movie villain to be removed from the list is one of the MCU’s best villains. Erik Killmonger was a young boy when his father was killed by Black Panther’s father. Instead of taking him to Wakanda, Black Panther’s father left him to discover his father’s body. In this way, he accidentally created a villain who wanted revenge. Killmonger was a physical challenge for Black Panther, but raised some valid points. If Wakanda has the technology to help the world, why are they refusing to share it?

Killmonger should have been captured in the end, but was killed. This threw a lot of possible character developments out of the window, but his death meant something. His actions prompted Black Panther to open Wakanda’s borders to refugees and share their advanced technology. He may have been extreme in his methods, but his legacy is likely to bring good. There was also this emotional scene with his father that made it impossible not to feel for him.

11. Lots-O-Huggin Bear (Toy Story 3)

This pink strawberry-scented teddy bear is adorable to look at, but actually quite scary. When Andy’s toys first arrive at Sunnyside Daycare, he initially acts as a kind-hearted caretaker. This facade is broken when he makes Buzz Lightyear his personal prison guard when he reveals that the daycare center is his prison. Lotso is soon exposed as an angry villain who loses all the positive traits he had when he discovered that his previous owner Daisy was replacing him. He is a villain with a tragic background story and received a failed salvation arc, which makes him more malicious. These types of bad guys have been seen before, but come on, this guy is a pink teddy bear. How many evil pink teddy bears have we seen in films? Only this and it was good enough.

10. Calvin J. Candie (Django Unchained)

It’s fairly rare for Leonardo DiCaprio to play a villain, but his portrayal of Calvin J. Candie was phenomenal. Only DiCaprio can make a slave owner so charming and yet so loathsome. His presence dominates the screen with its exaggerated appearance and Mediterranean accent, not to mention its pompous mannerisms. He makes money by forcing slaves to fight until death, and even feeds dogs if he refuses to keep fighting. He not only earns money with it, but also likes to look at it. As a typical slave, he should have been easy to hate, but DiCaprio’s appearance only gives him a special charm that makes him hate some kind of villain.

9.Curse (The Dark Knight Rises)

Yes, Heath Ledger’s Joker dominated the screen two decades ago, but another Batman villain has stolen the show in the past decade. In The Dark Knight Rises, Batman was challenged by Bane, a menacing villain thug. What sets him apart from other bad guys is that he was a master strategist and a crafty manipulator. He managed to get Gotham under his control, presented himself as a revolutionary and robbed the rich of their power. All of this was part of his plan to destroy Gotham once and for all. Although it later became known that the plan to destroy Gotham was not entirely his, he made everything possible. In addition, he effortlessly beat Batman in a fight and broke his back, something no other villain has done. Sure, you can make fun of his voice, but he’s able to crush your larynx like a branch.

Bane might not have been as charismatic as Heath Ledger’s Joker, but he was twice as intimidating. No other villain exposed Batman to as much physical pain as he did, forcing him to fight harder than he ever thought possible.

8. Amy (gone girl)

The violent act with the woman has been tried in many films, but at the moment it is quite one-dimensional. That’s why Amy from Gone Girl is so fascinating. After discovering that her husband is cheating on her, she invents a sophisticated scheme to have him convicted of her murder. Although she is almost successful, her plan fails and she finally decides to return to his home. However, she deceives the public that she was kidnapped by an ex-boyfriend whom she murdered to cover up her tracks. In addition, she manipulates her husband to stay with her after revealing that she is pregnant. Amy is the kind of bad guy who’s manipulated. She was able to work out one diabolical plan, and even if thwarted, she recovered with another. As a result, she had to avoid punishment and victory. Talk about toxic relationships.

7. Terence Fletcher (whiplash)

Music teacher Terence Fletcher is as unique as a villain. He has no desire to conquer the world or kill anyone at all, he just wants to get his students to be the best they can be. Why is it so bad Well, his teaching methods are pretty extreme. He physically and verbally abuses his students for the slightest mistake, even indirectly, to commit suicide. When Miles Teller’s character fires him, Fletcher gets his revenge by humiliating him off the stage at a concert. Teller’s character hits his plan back on him, but in the end they have mutual respect for each other.

Fletcher has some brutal methods, but he had reasons that were understandable. His discussion with Teller’s character shows that the best of us need to be pressured to get the best out of us, and the end of the film showed that. Did he take things too far? Well, he was certainly insulting and vulgar, but his methods strengthened Teller’s character. Maybe his class wasn’t for everyone.

6. Arthur Fleck (Joker)

After Jared Leto failed to put a threatening joker on the screen, the role went to Joaquin Phoenix. This version of Joker was different because it had an actual name and back story. He was an insane loner who was slowly being decomposed by society. This figure is a pure tragedy that tries very hard to do good, but ultimately indulges in its violent tendencies. Arthur Fleck’s descent to the villain could have been prevented, but the abuse of him by society made him break. When he completely embraced his dark side, he became the joker we all know and fear. Props for Phoenix and that creepy laugh.

5. Holly Jones (prisoner)

Another crazy villain from the decade is Holly Jones from Prisoners. Her background story is tragic, but her crimes are indescribable. She and her husband would kidnap children for their “war against God” so that they could avenge their late son. They also wanted to turn the traumatized parents into vengeful monsters, which they did with Hugh Jackman’s character. Even her “nephew” was a child who once kidnapped and used her to help other children steal her. You have to be a special kind of evil to abuse children, and Holly Jones is just the thing. She got her comeuppance in the end, but she caught Hugh Jackman’s character in a place he might not have been able to escape. We will never know if we were saved, but that only makes us hate them even more.

4. Pennywise (Eb and Eb, Chapter Two)

Joker was the evil, murderous clown of two decades ago who ruled the big screen. He is a very memorable villain, but Pennywise, the dancing clown, is a supernatural version of him. Unlike Joker, he has many powers that make it very difficult to defeat him. He chases children, revives their worst fears and devours them. Pennywise is a creature that relies on fear of power and drives daylight out of you before it kills you. As soon as you see this red balloon, you can prepare yourself for your worst nightmares.

3.Kylo Ren (Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker)

It was easy for Kylo Ren to assert himself as a Darth Vader rip off, but he proved to be just the opposite. When he debuted in The Force Awakens, it was shown that this villain had been in conflict internally and wanted to be more like Darth Vader than Luke. When it turned out to be Ben Solo, the son of Han and Leia, it triggered a great arc of character. Han confronted him trying to redeem him, but Kylo ran his lightsaber through him. Darth Vader was angry, but the way to his villain began with his mother’s death. Kylo Ren murdered his own father in cold blood. It’s pretty hard to redeem someone afterwards, but they’ve managed to find their way back to the light in Rise of Skywalker. Still, we can never forgive him for freeing Star Wars from Han Solo.

2. Loki (The Avengers and Thor Franchise)

Villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe don’t usually stay around, but Loki just wouldn’t go away. Even when he was “killed” in the second Thor film, it turned out that he was still alive and even dethroned Odin. His most villainous moments were during the first Thor film and The Avengers, which served as the main opponents of both films. Loki accidentally brought The Avengers together and acted as a crafty creator who faithfully serves his title. Loki is the god of mischief, who makes him the perfect villain to act behind the scenes and cause chaos. Although he ultimately found salvation, his charismatic role as villain is simply not to be forgotten. He will be remembered forever as the MCU’s first major evil.

1. Thanos (The Avengers Franchise)

The villain of number one film of the decade goes to The Mad Titan, Thanos. Thanos made his debut in The Avengers in 2012, but his appearance was short. His later appearances were pretty overwhelming as he sat in his chair most of the time and then got up. However, when he decided to seek out the infinity stones in Avengers: Infinity War, the results weren’t surprising. Thanos immediately showed his dominance as the villain in the opening scene, beating Thor, The Hulk and killing Heimdall and Loki. He slowly acquired the rest of the stones by single-handedly defeating The Avengers and The Guardians of the Galaxy. Even if Thor’s ax was in his chest, he snapped half the universe with a snap of his fingers.

Thanos was not completely intimidating and insensitive since Gamora was his Achilles’ heel. The scene in which he sacrificed it to get the soul stone proved that there was a heart somewhere. He also believed he was the hero of his own story and told everyone that wiping out half the universe would bring balance. He was more than a one-dimensional villain and on top of that he actually won. That’s right, he achieved the goal and caused the death of some important characters, including Iron Man and Black Widow. How many other bad guys can top that? Over time, the MCU may be able to defeat Thanos, but this villain was unique. Thanos will remain the MCU’s best villain and the best film villain of the decade for his actions and development.

Final thoughts

That was a difficult list. A decade leaves a lot of bad guys to choose from, but these bad guys shook me deeply. If the next decade can defeat these bad guys, it’s a bit of a success. What other villains of the decade do you like?

advertisement