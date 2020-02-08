Curb Your Enthusiasm is another longstanding series by Larry David. Similar to David’s Seinfeld, this show is only a social commentary on the quirks of society and David’s faux pas, which were played in a satirical manner. However, it can be viewed as a TV-MA version. Curb was first aired in 2000 and has been blooming on HBO for a solid decade. The tenth season starts in January 2020. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons TV land loves Larry David on Curb:

1. His brutal honesty

Curb Your Enthusiasm may offer one of the most open characters TV has come across. Viewers can see the true archetype of a person with unfiltered mouth in public settings. Larry David breaks the social constructs and norms of polite kindness that society has set and lets his mouth channel what is really in his head in an unrestricted manner. For example, if someone interrupted what you were doing to show you pictures of their toddler, Larry’s character (s) would most likely answer, “Uh, I see. What are you interrupting to show me pictures of a child? ?! “Or if someone you knew only minimally invited you to a dinner party, the answer could be:” That’s nice of you, but we hardly know each other. What do you invite me to your house for? I would spend a whole night with strangers; I think I will pass. ”If his character believes that he will have a terrible time at a social event he was invited to, he simply tells the truth that he believes that he will have a terrible time and will not get involved in events he would rather not go to. Brilliant.

Consider the abuse we do to ourselves when we do not honor and express something that we really feel about something, and censor yourself to spare others’ egos. In an interview David Rolling Stone gave, he said, “If I had my Druthers, it would be (David’s character in the series) me all the time, but you can’t.” We always do things we don’t want to do, we never say what we really feel, so this (TV Larry) is an idealized version of how I want to be. As crazy as this person is, I could get into these shoes now, but I would be arrested or beaten or whatever. “Well, his character takes a literal stroke as a consequence of his honesty, but at least he’s true to himself and has a funny story to tell at the end of the day.

Social situations in which you think one thing but behave in reverse due to social expectations, restrictions and norms are what this show likes best.

2. Spectacular improv

Curb Your Enthusiasm is a show without a script. Every episode is a real improv. This formula of the show has to be something special, considering how HBO authorized 10 seasons of it.

In an interview from 2017, the cast of Curb explained how the shooting started in the individual scenes: The cast doesn’t know what the shooting is about. What’s going on in the scenes with the actors? The actors get a page about the episode they are in. Each paragraph describes the scene in the most general way, what is going on in it. The actors then improve the entire scene using a small paragraph in the storyline.

Keeping the actors consciously in the dark to meet expectations for their characters’ performance in every scene ushers in the ultimate form of screen entertainment through genuine, real reactions.

3. Art from nowhere

Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld made famous infamous Seinfeld as “show about nothing”. The context of this show has been doubled and enlarged in Curb. David’s show has neither a continuing plot nor an overarching goal. It is simply a man who leads his carefree life day by day and whose main content comes from interacting with various other people he meets.

It is a simple beauty to capture and highlight simple routine things that appear in normal everyday life. To create a series of 10 seasons that exudes the ordinary, accurate perception is required. you become the ultimate observer when you are able to step out of society and go through the movements of the day. In this area you become completely objective and can make comments and ridicule about silly expectations and rituals that have somehow been standardized by society.

David was born in July and is cancer. Cancer is known for its sensitivity, wide range of emotions and empathy. Interestingly, David showed in an interview that at the beginning of his career as a young man who struggled to make a living in New York as a taxi and limousine driver, he was plagued by social interaction and rejection. At that point, he turned to writing for SNL and got up for comedy. The fascinating thing is that his focus on writing may have originally been used as a way of coping with social anxiety and, surprisingly, has progressed to the point where he actually conquered it and became the richest comedian on the planet.