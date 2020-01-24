The top technology trends for communications service providers to observe in 2020

advertisement

We saw in the past year that the technology industry has been pushed to new extremes, and communication service providers in particular have to keep up with the speed with which this technology is developing. Planning ahead is crucial. It is critical that you do not base your publication on the latest technology trends, but rather invest time and resources in the analysis of upcoming technologies and assess whether they are suitable for your company’s future IT strategy. Communication service providers can already observe changes in the landscape at the beginning of 2020, which will affect their infrastructure and further increase the requirements of end users.

digitalization

Digitization is already having a significant impact. More and more companies are using new services such as cloud solutions, software-defined networks and business analyzes. We assume that this will continue in 2020, as companies make faster demands on these services regardless of their market or target. Service providers have to respond by being prepared for the increasing pressure from their customers.

To remain relevant, service providers have to get a head start on the trends of tomorrow. As the requirements and needs of the end customer change constantly, service providers and their resellers have to keep up. To master the challenge of increasing digitalization, companies have to find a comprehensive answer. It is critical to create a highly detailed digital strategy while rethinking the business and operational models. When it comes to strategies, companies should think beyond marketing. For example, they should consider extensive cross-channel connectivity and the ability to stay in touch with customers, suppliers, employees and investors. Moreover, change almost always comes from above; Strong leadership at the C level to steer business in the right direction will be critical.

Self-driving network

Another important trend that is expected to gain momentum in 2020 is the self-driving network. With the rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI), the programming and management tasks that are required today to operate a network are being rationalized and automated. At the same time, operating costs and personnel expenses are reduced. This digital world is apparently ready for autonomous networks. We have seen a steady growth in artificial intelligence as the machines become more and more familiar and automation is avoiding autonomy.

Self-driving networks relieve IT staff of everyday tasks and free up time and resources for higher-level tasks. You can configure, monitor, manage, correct, defend and analyze yourself without human help. Self-driving networks also adapt to their environment and can optimize and personalize the experience depending on the end user or situation.

The self-driving network will be the final stage of an evolving journey that begins with automation and programmability. It is built through the integration and advancement of telemetry, machine learning, deliberate networking, and local / global awareness.

Analytics

Analytics are expected to become increasingly popular and pervasive in companies. They enable companies to be fully transparent and offer detailed insight into the processes, processes and effects that they have – something that is becoming increasingly critical. We expect a big shift in 2020 as companies begin to recognize the challenges of dealing with and making optimal use of the increasing amount of information gathered.

This could be a turning point to recognize the change in the ecosystem. Advances in data management and analysis will determine whether 2020 will be a success or a problem for many companies. Potential challenges include increasing adoption of cloud technology, the fact that data visualization provides the truth, and the impact that end users are rampaging without control processes and BI tools that are not designed for the size of the company are under extreme stress.

The pace at which technology trends develop can be daunting for any company. This is especially true for communication service providers who exert more pressure than many others. Almost as soon as a company introduces new technologies, a new version or a new product seems to take its place. While the “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” method can cause less stress, there is a risk of lagging behind current technology trends. After all, technology is critical to the efficient and effective functioning of any business.

To ensure that you provide excellent service to your customers, it is important that your systems run as efficiently and quickly as possible. Technology is constantly improving and if you don’t keep up, chances are that your competitors will be way ahead of you. In such a volatile market with limited customer loyalty, this can be a serious problem. If you stay up to date with the technology, your company is always prepared for new customer requirements and expectations.

Daniel Thomas, Head of Product Development and Engineering, Axians UK

