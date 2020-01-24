advertisement

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (AP) – IMSA will develop a new, top-of-the-range car that will be registered for the Le Mans 24 Hours by 2022.

The new car is called Le Mans Daytona h and teams can use it both for the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and for the overall IMSA title.

The North American teams have never qualified for overall victory at Le Mans, the most prestigious endurance race in the world. The new regulations now open the way for Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi and other top owners.

Ganassi celebrated a class win with Ford in 2016 when the manufacturer returned to France to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its legendary race in 1966, which featured in the Oscar-nominated film “Ford vs. Ferrari ”can be seen.

Penske drove twice in Le Mans – in 1963 as driver and in 1971 as team owner.

“He likes winning big events – it’s a big event,” said IMSA Chairman Jim France on Friday. “If I know Roger like this, I’m sure he’ll be interested.”

Penske’s team of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya won the overall IMSA series title last season. Wayne Taylor Racing is the defending Rolex 24 champion this weekend in Daytona, and the team owner said he was vying to get to Le Mans in 2022.

“We finally have a chance to fight for overall victory,” said Taylor. “As a driver, I have never achieved this, but now as a team owner, there is the possibility and I am only confident that the manufacturers will support us in the way that we will need.”

Convergence gives automakers the ability to compete against the same car in Le Mans, the Rolex 24, the SuperSebring or Spa-Francorchamps, the Motul Petit Le Mans, and even Silverstone. From September 2021 in the FIA ​​WEC and from January 2022 in the WeatherTech Championship, manufacturers can take part in the two leading championships in endurance racing with the new model LMDh in the top category.

The common chassis from ACO and IMSA will use elements of the hypercar and LMP2 chassis from Le Mans and will be built by the four current LMP2 manufacturers Dallara, Ligier, Multimatic and Oreca. This chassis is also used for the new generation LMP2.

The car will use a common hybrid KERS system on the rear axle. The silhouette and design can be modified and depend on the brand or style of the manufacturer who supplies the engine.

France found that the agreement is another indicator of the work of various motorsport series to strengthen sport.

“I don’t think we’ve ever really worked against each other, but from a motorsport perspective, things are definitely changing. We all work together to ensure that motorsport stays in a good, healthy place,” said France. “Nothing is easy and it is not easy either.”

