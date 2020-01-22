The Tom Waits interview that inspired Heath Ledger's Joker

advertisement

When Christopher Nolan released his superhero film The Dark Knight in 2008, the world wasn’t that far. Heath Ledger’s appearance as The Joker caused a sensation and not only changed the genre, but also his legacy as an actor.

Ledger’s portrayal of the DC comics villain, who is said to be the greatest achievement of his career, was enveloped in indisputable emotion when the film was finally released six months after the actor’s accidental overdose with prescription drugs.

Despite his initial cast for the controversial role, the doubts only seemed to further motivate the Australian actor, who saw the role as his opportunity to silence all the doubters and drive his acting skills to the top of Hollywood – and he was right. After the widespread recognition by critics, Ledger’s appearance would be celebrated with countless posthumous acting awards, the crowning conclusion of which is at the top. an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Despite some dissatisfaction with Nolan’s decision to play Ledger as a villain, the director knew all along that it was a perfect game: “Heath was just ready, he was ready to do something that big,” Nolan insisted afterwards. Together, both the director and the actor shared the same vision for the Joker’s path and agreed to create as much psychotic, anarchic chaos as possible.

Ledger studied, among others, Francis Bacons and Alan Moore’s graphic novel Batman: The Killing Joke as a visual reference and tried to use various popular cultural references. Together with Nolan and Christian Bale, Ledger discussed Malcolm McDowell’s psychotic performance as Alex in Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece A Clockwork Orange as a starting point: “A Clockwork Orange was a very early starting point for Christian and me,” Ledger once said in an interview with MTV. “But we flew away pretty quickly and into another world.

Nolan later remarked, “We gave Francis Bacon a spin on his face. This corruption, this deterioration in the texture of the look. It’s dirty. You can almost imagine what it smells like. “

The role of the costume designer Lindy Hemming was crucial for the realization of this vision, since she was easily inspired by countercultural pop culture artists like Johnny Rotten Iggy Pop and Sid Vicious: “Sid Vicious, yes, I think so,” Ledger later confirmed. “There is a little bit of everything in it. There is nothing permanent. It was an arduous process. In fact, I had a bit of a break between scenes – sometimes weeks. But it was necessary, because whenever I worked, I was exhausted except for that Bones. At the end of the day I couldn’t move. I couldn’t talk. I was totally devastated. If I had to do that every day I couldn’t have done what I did. The schedule really allowed me to exhaust me. ”

Ledger’s commitment to the role was limitless. While he spent incredibly long days delivering his highly charged performances, he also spent hours being locked up in his room to determine the direction of the joker in pre-production: “He locked himself up in a hotel room for weeks. Heath’s father, Kim, said in the documentary Too Young To Die. “He has revived the upcoming character. It was typical of Heath. He would do that. He liked to dive into his characters, but this time he really took it in hand. ”

Given the relentless inspiration from contemporary culture, Batman fans quickly pulled out an interview that Tom Waits conducted in 1979 on a tour of Ledger’s home Australia, that distinctive voice.

A year later, Waits and Ledger happened to work together on the film The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus from 2009.

