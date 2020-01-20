The 'Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies' exhibition opens at the Virginia Living Museum

advertisement

NEWPORT NEW, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum has been the dinosaur destination for dinosaur lovers everywhere for nearly 30 years, and 2020 promises to be the greatest year ever!

The museum starts its dinosaur year with the traveling exhibition, Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies – January 18 to May 3. Then, from 23 to 7 September, the museum debuts the largest dinosaur ever shown at the VLM. Jurassic Giants will contain the Giganotosaurus and bring animated creatures from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous for the summer of 2020.

Developed by Charlie and Florence Magovern from The Stone Company in Boulder, Colorado in collaboration with the Harvard Museum of Natural History, this remarkable practice exhibit offers an amazing array of authentic dinosaur eggs and nests gathered from around the world – including those from each of the major plants and carnivorous dinosaur groups.

A central feature of the exhibition is a presentation about the discovery of “Baby Louie”, the almost complete skeleton of a dinosaur embryo. Charlie Magovern made this exceptional and rare discovery in 1993 when he was carefully cleaning a large block of eggs from China. He nicknamed the embryo after National Geographic photographer Louie Psihoyos. This remarkable find was not officially published until 2017.

Every scientific part of the exhibition has been expanded with exciting, lifelike models of embryos and chicks, colorful illustrations of the family life of dinosaurs and beautiful pictures of some of the world’s most renowned dinosaur hunters and their discoveries. Children can dig for eggs, dress like a parent dinosaur to breed their nest, and feel the texture of dinosaur eggs. Fun babies and fun dinosaur facts will keep everyone busy and entertained. Babies grow fast, so make sure you catch them while they are here from January 18 to May 3, 2020.

But the dinosaur year continues this summer! After Tiny Titans is closed on May 3, the Museum goes from the smallest to the highest! Coming summer 2020, roaring, pounding, animatronic dinosaurs are back with Jurassic Giants. Travel back millions of years to the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous and experience lifelike dinosaurs at every turn. This exhibition shows the Giganotosarus, the largest animatronic dinosaur that the museum has ever shown! It is so large that it can be seen outside in the museum’s conservation garden.

