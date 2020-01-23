The tight end of the patriots Benjamin Watson makes a documentary against abortion

advertisement

The tight end of New England Patriots Benjamin Watson, who is retiring after a legendary 15-year career in the NFL, has already embarked on a new career as a filmmaker.

The pro-life Christian and 39-year-old father of seven has announced that he is producing a documentary about the history of abortion in the United States.

“My goal is to reveal the truth about abortion, the laws, history and where our country is going. I believe in the holiness of life, in the womb or on your deathbed. That is my conviction. But with the film I involve those who disagree and hear their reasoning. The most important thing I am looking for is empathy on both sides, “Watson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Watson is the executive producer of the film, called Divided Hearts of America. Filming began last May and continued during the past week of the Patriots last fall. The film is now in post-production.

In the documentary, with a budget of less than $ 1 million, Watson interviews around 30 pro-life and pro-choice Americans, including former presidential candidate Ben Carson and Alveda King, Dr.’s niece. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Watson had long been a proponent of the pro-life goal and spoke at the March for Life in Washington 2017, and was known for his charity work during his football career. He was a double finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Watson and his wife Kirsten serve the needy through their charity, the One More Foundation, which they founded in 2008 to “bear the hope and love of Christ to those who need it most, while understanding that the best and most efficient way to reach people’s hearts is by first meeting their physical needs. “

Children are not a burden

– Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 15, 2020

Watson is not shy about talking about his faith and his opposition to abortion. Last May he spoke to actress Alyssa Milano on Twitter after saying that banning abortions would harm the poor and minority women of color.

Watson was drafted 32nd by the New England Patriots in 2004 and later played for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. In 2018, Watson returned to the New England Patriots for his final season. A fan favorite on and off the field, Watson, will probably be remembered best for what some consider “the best game” in the history of football (watch the video below until the end):

