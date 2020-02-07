Advertisement

I have to admit I was a little late when it came to using multiple monitors. I have been using a USB monitor with my laptop for many years. With the small display on several of my laptops, it is often difficult to work with wide spreadsheets and other documents and applications that are difficult to read even when viewed from edge to edge. But somehow it didn’t seem to be very urgent to transfer this experience to my desktop and larger displays.

Then, a few years ago, I started making technical changes that required me to compare the numbers in a report with the source worksheets. After the first few, switching back and forth between the report and the source worksheets was not only tedious, but also led to errors in the report when I transposed or misread numbers when switching back and forth.

Obviously it was time (long ago actually) to add a second monitor. My primary display is a 24-inch Samsung that I’ve had for five years. A short trip to Walmart and $ 100 later, and I had a second 19-inch monitor. It was not difficult to connect it. Although the Intel NUC, which I use as a production machine, cannot be expanded internally, it offers a single HDMI port together with a DisplayPort. The DisplayPort uses a cable with a USB Type-C connector on one side and an HDMI connector on the display side. They are fairly common (although they are not as common as a standard HDMI cable), and I ordered a few (to have spare parts) from Amazon for a few dollars each.

Using the system menu in the Windows Control Panel, you can easily determine which monitor is the primary. The most time consuming part of the process was getting the second ad.

This has worked well in recent years, but I am now seeing my primary ad toggle between the document I am working on and my email accounts, which I keep checking as I work.

The more the better

If two displays are good, three must be better, right? When I saw a 24-inch HP display for sale for $ 108, I chose this one. Only then did I realize that I only had two video connections. Fortunately, the test batch had the answer – a USB-C to dual 4K HDMI adapter. DisplayPort can use several different ports. One is a miniDisplayPort connector, the other DisplayPort-compatible connector is the newer oval USB-C connector that I have on my Core i7 NUC.

The $ 56 IOGEAR GUC3CHD22 adapter plugs into the Type C DisplayPort connector and has two HDMI sockets on the back. Connect the DisplayPort connector and two HDMI cables, and you have a three-monitor setup. I went into the Windows Control Panel, chose the system icon and set the priority of the displays (the middle display is usually the primary one), downloaded and installed the DisplayLink driver and was ready to go.

Fortunately, I have a very large computer desk.

If you want to add a second display to your laptop or just don’t have space for a large second display, I can recommend the 14-inch M14 USB display from Lenovo. It simply connects to a USB Type-C port (or a DisplayPort port) and is powered by the port. If your laptop bag is big enough, it will be a great travel companion with your laptop.

If the Lenovo is a little richer for your budget at $ 225, there are numerous cheaper alternatives from providers like Viewsonic and AOC. But I’ve always been very lucky with Lenovo products (and their predecessors, IBM ThinkPads) over the years, so I tend to recommend them more often. The fold-out stand of the M14 also contains two USB-C ports so that you don’t lose the port to which the display is connected.

Whether you are tall or small, I recommend trying a dual (or triple) monitor setup if you are not already using one. I think you will find that this significantly increases your productivity.

