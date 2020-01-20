The three main business benefits of remote work

advertisement

With flexible work and a distributed workforce on the agenda, employees are increasingly expecting their tools and workplace policies to enable them to work remotely. According to a survey by the International Workplace Group, 74 percent of those questioned stated that flexible working has become the “new normal”. In another study conducted by Fuze, 87 percent of respondents said they could work flexibly, a critical component of work-life balance. Not only does remote work give employees a greater sense of flexibility, it can also dramatically improve engagement and connectivity across the organization if the right tools for collaboration and communication are in place.

Workers are not the only group that recognizes the benefits of remote working. Business leaders are witnessing the positive impact of remote working on their bottom line. From lowering overhead costs to increasing workforce productivity to recruiting and retaining talent, remote work enables businesses to prepare for the next wave of the digital economy.

Win and retain talent

Recruiting and retaining the right workforce is one of the biggest challenges companies face in today’s ever-evolving economy. The U.S. Labor and Statistics Bureau found that three and a half million workers voluntarily left their jobs every month in 2019. This has a costly impact. According to a Deloitte report, the average cost of hiring a new employee is $ 4,000. High sales are not only expensive, but can also have a negative impact on corporate morale and employee performance.

Providing the right tools and work policies can reduce onboarding costs and reduce employee turnover by giving both distributed and outside employees the flexibility to work where they are most productive while maintaining a sense of connection to Developing the rest of the company. Teleworking is an attractive benefit for all generations today, and not just for millennia – 54 percent of the workers surveyed in a recent study said they would move from anywhere to another company for a culture of work. Despite this collective desire by workers for remote working options, 59 percent of workers recently said they were not happy with the collaboration tools available to help them feel connected and effective across the company. By integrating the right tools and guidelines into remote work, a company’s applicant pool can be expanded. This attracts employees with the right talent and the right culture who live outside the usual commuter distance.

Reduce operating costs

Another major advantage of teleworking is that operating costs can be reduced significantly. Leased office space continues to be one of the largest fixed operating costs for a company. You can save money by reducing the physical space and developing guidelines for employees who want to work remotely. For example, American Express reported that it saves $ 10 to $ 15 million annually due to its teleworking policy, while increasing overall business performance by 43 percent.

Remote work policies further reduce costs by reducing business travel. Instead of accepting expensive travel or commuting costs, remote employees can work with their colleagues as effectively as if they were personally on site.

increase productivity

One of the other business benefits of working remotely is that it improves employee productivity and therefore business results. Research has shown time and time again that workers are more productive when they are less distracted and spend less time commuting, so they can focus more on promoting business.

Companies that value flexibility in the workplace can increase employee engagement, productivity and retention. According to a study by CoSo Cloud, employees said they were 77 percent more productive outside the office. In the same study, 52 percent of employees said they had less time to work remotely, and 42 percent felt just as committed and connected with their colleagues as when they were on site. Ten percent of respondents say they feel even more connected when working remotely.

In addition to the direct increase in productivity and work ethic, remote working is associated with a broader trend among employees who expect more meaning and satisfaction for their careers. In a recent millennial survey, 57 percent said their most important priority was finding a job that they personally enjoy and care about.

Overall, thanks to the proliferation of 5G networks and cloud computing, working remotely is more efficient than ever. Companies that make the right investments in technology, e.g. B. Cloud communication and collaboration tools that help employees stay engaged and connected no matter where they are, give the best results when implementing a remote work policy. Organizations that have the right policies and the right tools in place can also resolve the friction between working in the office and working remotely.

Teleworking and teleworking are more than just an expected benefit for employees. Flexible work is proven to be a motor of corporate growth and offers companies advantages that have a direct impact on the end result. With a view to the future, remote and distributed work strategies will continue to be anchored in our modern corporate culture and redefine our way of working.

Eric Hanson, Marketing Director, Fuze

