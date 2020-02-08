What were the greatest victories for head coach Tom Herman when the recruitment class for Texas football fluctuated up and down in 2020?

National Signing Day came and went for the 2020 soccer recruitment class in Texas. He has been one of the most successful in the recent past. In this recruitment cycle, head coach Tom Herman added the topic to his class, while last year was about employee retention. Texas has set up a recruitment class among the top three in the nation for the 2019 cycle, and not in 2020.

But this 2020 Texas recruitment class is made up of a plethora of qualities and signers who will be able to take immediate effect as soon as they play on the Forty Acres. Texas landed 19 signatories in its 2020 recruitment class. Herman got a five-star sign and more than a dozen four-star.

Texas ranked 9th in the country’s 2020 recruitment class and 1st place in the Big 12, according to the 247Sports Team Composite leaderboard, marking the breakthrough of two consecutive years that Texas had one of the top three recruitment classes in the nation. But it extends the time span to three years for a top 10 recruitment class in the nation and for the best of the Big 12.

Though Texas had one of the highest averaged commitment rankings of any recruitment class in the nation. They ended up in the top five in this category. Therefore, this recruitment class at Forty Acres can usually be classified as quality over quantity.

Get a deeper look at the three biggest wins in the 2020 Texas Longhorns football recruitment cycle after National Signing Day.