A civil engineer was arrested by police in Lucknow on Monday night for threatening to shoot demonstrators at the city’s bell tower.

The accused Shravan Sharma, 24, a resident of Thakurganj who works with a private company in the Chinhat area, was arrested from the Thakurganj area in Lucknow.

In a Facebook post on January 30, Shravan had threatened to shoot the demonstrators at the bell tower, even claiming that he had bought a gun for the purpose.

Police reports that Shravan Sharma, a resident of Unnao District, has completed a degree in civil engineering from a private institute in Sitapur.

SHO Thakurganj Pramod Kumar Mishra said Shravan went to a friend’s home in Thakurganj, from where he was arrested.

He was charged with causing hatred between two communities and provoking a breach of peace.

Vikas Chandra Tripathi, additional deputy police commissioner for the western zone, said the police are investigating whether Shravan was influenced by a radical group.

The defendant informed the police that he had been persuaded by some friends to post the inflammatory message on his Facebook page.

