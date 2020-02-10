SIMILAR POSTS

First things first: You have to be a serious, hard-hearted bastard not to love The Thing About Harry, Freiform’s belated gay Valentine’s Day (premiere on Saturday, February 15th, at 8 / 7c). His role models – Grey’s Anatomy’s Schmitt, Jake Borelli and newcomer Niko Terho – have been chemists for days. The script, co-written by director and co-star Peter Paige (Good Trouble), is as simple as a box of chocolates. Rare is the bestie / wingwoman who is as appealing as Britt Barron (GLOW). And the moments of the film “Will they or won’t they?” (Will they or won’t they? Of course they will!)

That said, Harry is a classic romcom for better and worse. Once Smartypants Sam (Borelli, just a few miles from Grey’s nebbishy Glasses) are forced to reconnect with his former high school tyrant Harry (Terho, waving his crooked smile like a deadly weapon), there is little doubt that these opposites will not only attract, but will discover that they have never really been opposites. Reinvent the wheel, Harry isn’t. The film trots a lot of the clichés of the genre (down to the tried and tested “You have an eyelash on the cheek” bit). And it further normalizes the lookism that gave love, Simon its unpleasant aftertaste.

But arguing with Harry when he at least makes the first of his two landings and leaves even that hard-hearted bastard with the cloudy eyes feels like saying that if love isn’t perfect, it’s not worth it. Worth it. And at a time when a gay couple’s kiss’s charisma can still be felt as “controversial”, a film like this is not only cute, funny and passed out, but also important.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Like Sam, you might want to resist Harry. The thing is that you won’t be able to. It is as pleasant as it is predictable.