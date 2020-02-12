If the theory that Anthony Fuchs of We Got This Covered mentioned has any value, it could explain something about Natasha’s desperate plunge into nothing in Vormir during the final, and give us the motivation that made such a sacrifice possible. There was a two-year gap between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, in which Natasha apparently returned to her home and reunited with her parents and sister. In order to maintain the continuity of the MCU as it is, it would eventually have to separate from its family, which could make many people wonder why. For many people, it would probably be obvious that they would feel obliged or want to return to the Avengers for one reason or another, but at the same time it is still difficult to believe that they could just get up and leave a family they have just returned to attached to. But hey … reasons. In any case, Natasha would go back to the fight with her companions and try to stop the crazy Titan Thanos from destroying everything just to fail, as the film showed. This is where this theory comes in. It has nothing to do with Thanos being intimately connected to Natasha’s life, so take that out of your head. But since Thanos is responsible for so much loss in the infinity saga, it stands to reason that Natasha lost as much as everyone else.

What if Natasha’s family were turned from dust to snap? It certainly has the difference of being plausible enough to work, especially since it’s something that could easily be added if the powers decide it’s a necessity. Screenrant’s Thomas Bacon tends to believe that this could be possible. Imagine this, they are alive and well when they leave, but at the end of the Infinity War, when the number of people lost by the snap is added up, it is very likely that Natasha will find a way to check in on the family and see if they are already after watching so many people who just disappear into nothing. When she found that they too were gone, her grief was also likely to increase, even if she tried to suppress them in every way possible. Given her very emotional state in Endgame, which is easy to understand, since almost everyone felt it in their own way, it would make sense that it would look like it was falling apart.

Black Widow is a tough figure, she was trained to be that way, and she was taught to be emotionless when she needed to be completely comradely at other times. Depending on the version in which people were shown, like in the comics or films, she was a very cool customer in some situations and an absolute nightmare for her enemies in others. But the MCU has shown that sometimes it only does business, but is also able to break down in a very human way, which shows that it too has limits. Her family’s death might be just enough to push her over the edge and make her the unstable mess she seems to be in Endgame for at least a while, but it would also put that extra steel in her back and hers Making a decision on Vormir seems much more sensible, since it would be an admission that she didn’t have as much to return to. The only argument I can think of at this point is the idea that once all the stones were together they had to think that the people taken from the snap could be brought back. Given the fact that she was with Clint, this argument is of course destroyed because, although she wanted to see her family again, she would also assume that Clint’s family could have priority because he had young children who had hers Father needed while her family had a number of problems and stories with each other, which were not all positive, despite the idea that she had reconnected with them. If this theory is correct, Vormir was a big shout from Natasha and one she didn’t have much time to think about.

This is the only problem with creating Origin movies after the main part of the narrative has been given. There is so much to connect that it looks like trying to build a house from the inside out. It is possible, but everything has to be connected in a way that makes sense and works with everything else that comes along. There is no doubt that the film will be impressive, but hopefully it will fit so that everything clicks.