The theory goes that Finn used power in the last Jedi: do you agree?

To be fair, it’s not the first time that Finn is believed to have some kind of ability in power, as there have been theories for a while while anticipating the Force Awakens that he might be the main character take on the role of the next big Force user. Of course, that was brought to a standstill when Rey started to improve her skills as Finn was a capable fighter despite his insane luck, but not much else. His ability to wield a lightsaber was indeed impressive, as Christian Bone of We Got This Covered mentions, but the idea of ​​using the power in The Last Jedi to clear the heavy stones is suspect. For one, the idea that Finn was unconsciously going his own way towards Rey because he is so happy to see her would have been shown with much greater impact, since Rian Johnson obviously wouldn’t have thought that Finn would project Powers, and if you look closely, Rey’s power is already moving the stones farther away to find a way for the rebels to leave the cave. So yes, nice try, but that’s not the final proof that Finn is using power.

In Rise of Skywalker, he had little chance of doing this since he became Poe’s replacement or commander, because Poe thought he needed help, which is accurate enough, since he was more of a flyboy than an experienced one from the start Commander, and with the death of General Leia, he could use the support fortunately that Finn had received. But when JJ Abrams tried to show that Finn had an affinity for the Force, he kept it on the floor in a very convincing way. As for TFA, Finn’s ability to handle a lightsaber without killing himself and defeating Kylo Ren, an experienced fighter and force user, was impressive to say the least, but it was still not so definitive. It could end up in the EU and therefore not considered canonical or even relevant, but other characters in the history of Star Wars have picked up a lightsaber and handled it quite well. In fact, in a comic book story, there was a moment when Boba Fett was pulling at Darth Vader with a lightsaber that he had taken from an unfortunate Jedi somewhere along the way. Vader was obviously upset about this development, but luckily Fett was able to get away with his life and the Sith Lord went about his business. Christian Hoffer from Comic Book takes a closer look at this topic as it deserves some attention.

Han Solo used a lightsaber, although not like Finn, while Cad Bane from the animated series used one, General Grievous used four at a time, and Pre Vizsla from the animated series wore the dark sword, which is now in the hands of the main villain The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon, who may not be a Force user but apparently still has some skills. A good argument against these mentions is, of course, that Han sparingly opens a tauntaun with Luke’s lightsaber to save Luke’s life, while Cad Bane, Boba Fett, General Grievous and Pre Vizsla are trained warriors and Grievous was trained by Count Dooku. That may make Finn’s success with the lightsaber a little more impressive, but again, it doesn’t definitely mean that he has any special use for the armed forces, since he was trained as a first-order stormtrooper about which he has some knowledge of various weapons and could possibly take up the idea that a lightsaber is ALL Edge and that the blade cuts everything it grazes. It is difficult to make a statement that he has force capabilities, regardless of whether the instances that people want to use as examples are traversed frame by frame. If there’s anything that can be attributed to him, it’s a streak of luck that lasts only as long as Lando did when the player was actually disguised as a Jedi in literature, even though he was one of them An ordinary person, of course, who was exceptionally lucky. It could be that Finn is similar and has above average luck who follows him and always shows up when he really needs it. After all, he was in some pretty hairy situations and it was definitely high on the list to compete against an experienced Force user. The fact that he was able to beat up Kylo Ren for at least a handful of moments was impressive, but given the fact that Rey had no formal training and was able to ward off Kylo while Finn was removed from the fight, it seems like the Force does it it is a very conditional relationship with him.

