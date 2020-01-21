The theme park is in turmoil after forcing the pig to bungee jump

advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOWHNLTfnGE [/ embed]

CHONGQING, China – A Chinese amusement park sparked outrage after workers pushed a pig off a 223-foot platform and forced it to bungee jump. The incident was part of a publicity stunt to promote a new attraction.

The video recorded in the Meixin Red Wine Town theme park shows the pig wearing a cloak and being shouted from the tower. The legs are tied during the event.

advertisement

Local media reported that the pig was then taken to a slaughterhouse.

The stunt caused a stir among animal activists.

PETA said the incident was “cruelty to animals at its worst,” according to the BBC News.

“Pigs feel pain and fear the same way we do, and this disgusting PR stunt should be illegal,” said Jason Baker, PETA vice president of international campaigns.

Cruelty to animals is not punishable in China.

,

advertisement