The Texas Renaissance Festival’s multi-year expansion project will add a pirate museum and giant slide to the Enchanted Forest area.

The Texas Renaissance Festival announces a multi-year expansion with the new Pirate Museum Giant Slide

The Texas Renaissance Festival recently announced that it will add two major attractions to its Enchanted Forest area in the 2020 season.

The festival is the largest renaissance event in the country and, according to the event website, attracts almost half a million visitors every year. The nine-weekend event is about an hour’s drive north of Houston at Todd Mission and features hundreds of shops, performers, musicians and dancers in a 55-acre 16th-century European-inspired village.

According to a publication, the festival’s multi-year expansion project will include a pirate museum and a giant slide in the magic forest area. A small music stage and the popular festival shop The Broom Closet and Enchanted Realm are also stationed in the renovated forest area.

The festival is currently looking for 25 new providers to fill the expansion area per publication. Interested supplier applicants for the 2020 season can send a business proposal, photos and samples of their goods, works of art or demonstration pieces to [email protected] or access the 2020 supplier proposal online.

The 2020 season runs from October 3 to November 3. 29 and offers themed weekends such as “Oktoberfest”, “Pirate Adventure” and “All Hallows Eve”.

Last year, the festival featured several new attractions, shop windows, medieval-style games, and updated camping rules, the Chronicle reported. Opal and Jade Off Colored Treasures and Full Armored Combat took part in season 45 of the festival, including a shop for children’s swords and costumes called Khalid Medieval and a shop for handmade copper and brass sculptures called Blazn Brazen.

General admission tickets start at $ 24 for adults and $ 12 for children ages 5 to 12. Weekend tickets start at $ 42.

Rebecca Hennes reports on community news.