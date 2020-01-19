advertisement

The horrors of itch.io is a new monthly series for Bloody Disgusting, dedicated to highlighting some of the most notable – popular or under-the-radar – horror games around the growing site of itch.io, a leading internet resource for small and independent games admire. Horror has continued to evolve in the art form of video games, allowing developers to use their pathological creativity, and itch.io offers video game horror in its harshest form without filters. See the same from para Topic. September 1999, and the works of Puppet combo as great examples of this in recent times.

A common characteristic found in many games on itch.io is the feeling of coziness, which means that it is much more difficult to make the usual studio-based considerations and decisions. Itch.io is home to some of the most passionate, talented, and occasionally hopeless creators who throw everything on the wall to see what’s stuck, resulting in many rough and unpolished titles going through. You could use this to describe Steam or other game sites, but it feels best with itch.io and its focus on playing on a budget.

As a result, it is both a great relief and a heartwarming sight when a hidden gem from the ocean of DIY horror games appears on the website and Grotesque beauty. by Digital Bento, also known as freelance artist Ben Ho, is the first one I want to talk about in this new series. Published in late 2019, Grotesque beauty has made it on both itch.io and Steam and is applying as a multi-layered visual novel with elements of Junji Ito-inspired horror and around 30 different endings to choose from.

advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtphHlb2kIs (/ embed)

Picture novels sometimes have a bad reputation for not experimenting enough with style. Doki Doki Literature Association and The letter Apart from that, horror novels don’t dominate the horror games market like ego chillers, which gives developers the opportunity to test their writing skills and potentially cruel ideas in a subgenre that’s a bit more open to creative storytelling. Nothing against other areas of horror games, but with a visual novel, the focus is almost laser-like on storytelling about atmosphere and gore.

Grotesque beautyAs the name suggests, there is a lot to tell for Gore lovers, with an annoying story that quickly becomes bitter with every new path you take. Most of all, Ben Ho’s short but sweet story is based on a healthy mix of story and atmosphere that focuses on two main characters: Anita, our vessel for this story, has a troubled past and has had more nightmares lately than normal, and Rachel, her best friend Anita offers to stay with her for a night to calm her nerves from the nightmares.

The structure of the story is clear, effective and easy to follow, as the night plunges into madness at a brisk but perfectly measured pace. Although the first play through is a relatively short game, the revelation of the game with 30 different endings provides a long lifespan and an incentive to explore the game’s surprisingly detailed words and characters. Longevity can also reveal the game’s terrible secrets in a correspondingly grotesque way.

Without spoiling too much of what this game has to offer (I haven’t played through all the ends myself), Grotesque beauty moves on the line between rational and surreal and introduces situations that push human logic to its limits, similar to a Junji-Ito story, although it’s still unique enough to be its own thing. From the threat of another force that may be present in Rachel’s house to a strange living room decoration that is more than eye-catching, nothing really works in this game and refuses to give the player a moment of serenity.

Even quieter moments between Anita and Rachel are often rooted in something dark and unsaid, suggesting something broken in the core that develops over the night as the horrors become clearer. The best thing is that it doesn’t take too long Doki DokiIn this way, the story can be played over and over again without having the feeling of going through something again. Each new playthrough opens up the possibility of how different the night can go and makes it something that could be especially good for Let’s play on YouTube.

Grotesque beauty I’ve been around for a while and it has a little bit to do with what I’ve seen, but as far as it goes and how storytelling develops creatively, I think Ben Ho has found something valuable for the horror here. While it can be classified as a small game, its scope goes well beyond budget and length, and it can serve as a rewarding experience for players eager to try this title for themselves.

At the moment, the game is still available on itch.io and Steam, but it’s a low price for a worthwhile experience, and that’s a topic that I hope I’ll be dealing with every new game every month. Because a low bank account shouldn’t prevent us from enjoying the world of video games, right?

Grotesque Beauty is now available on itch.io and Steam on the PC.

advertisement