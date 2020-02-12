Finally the much anticipated grand finale of the Spark Talent Hunt has come and gone. It was a day of fun and talent at FCE Akoka, Yaba, when the finalists of the competition that started in November last year presented their talents to the public and judges.

You would remember that Spark 4 Talent Hunt went online in November 2019 and encouraged students from various universities in Nigeria to post an image or a minute video of their talents on TECNO’s social media pages to be crowned Spark Talent Ambassador.

The contest saw huge online submissions, and on February 7, thousands gathered to watch the finalists’ extraordinary skills and talents. The same from Jesse Oguntimehin, Dele Kadiriand the beautiful Folu Stormz were the judges of the day. The wetin you get, crooner, Victor AD, MC TobyShang and slimcase graced the event with its presence and delighted the audience for an evening of endless fun.

Due to the exceptional talent of the participants, it was a difficult decision by the jury to choose three winners from the finalists. But at the end Stephen Maiangwa (a versatile rapper) Alu Prosper (a creative artist) and Ojo Oluwaseun (a fashion designer who deals with bags) emerged as the winner of this year’s Spark 4 Talent Hunt Grand Finale. They won one year of pocket money, an internship and the next Spark device.

In addition to the fascinating competition, TECNO also distributed gifts to over 100 students and the chance to win cinema tickets or brand new cell phones. Nothing is more astonishing than to put a smile on TECNO’s face, the Nigerians in several campaigns that promote creativity and talent discovery. We warmly congratulate the winners.

