WOOD DALE, Illinois – The Illinois Supreme Court tried a case on Wednesday when her school district rejected an application for maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter the day before she was released from school.

Woodview’s Westview Elementary School teachers can take sick leave after the birth of a child, in accordance with the Illinois School Code. But Margaret Dynak claims that Wood Dale School District 7 didn’t allow her to get sick because her baby was born during the summer vacation.

“I was very surprised and initially shocked by the district’s response,” she said.

“It shouldn’t matter when you have the baby,” said Bridget Shanahan, spokeswoman for the Illinois Education Association. “You should be able to use the days you earned.”

The IEA represents educators throughout the state of Illinois. On Wednesday, her lawyers on behalf of Dynak will argue before the Illinois Supreme Court that a “public school teacher has the right to take 30 days of paid sick leave after the birth of her child.”

The lower courts have joined the Wood Dale School District.

Andrew Challenger, vice president of Challenger Gray & Christmas outplacement company, said family vacation was a hot topic among his customers. Regarding employer trends, he said more companies are adding family vacation to improve the bottom line.

“There are some studies that show that women are more likely to return to work after paid parental leave. This helps companies improve their bottom line and give them the opportunity to continue employing a more diverse workforce,” he said.

WLS-TV turned to Wood Dales Superintendent and the prosecutor, none of whom replied. The IEA said the Illinois Supreme Court is expected to rule in two to three months.

The child at the center of Dynak’s lawsuit is now almost four years old. She had another child who was also born in the summer. She said she was again refused to spend sick days, but on both occasions they took unpaid time to be with their newborns.

