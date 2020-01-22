The teacher faces his worst fears of inspiring students

advertisement

FRESNO, California. – A Fresno teacher faces his fears in the hope of inspiring his students to do the same.

“I didn’t want to be one of those teachers telling them to do something, but I didn’t want to do it myself,” said Terron Nolan, a fifth-year teacher at Robinson Elementary School in northeast Fresno. “So I said, ‘Okay folks, I’ll write down all my fears and face them if you promise to face one of your fears.’ And they asked me about it. “

Nolan recently released “The Fearlist”, a series on his YouTube channel “Grit & Integrity” that shows how he faces his worst fears. So far, he’s held a snake, made a standup comedy, ridden a horse, and jumped off a 45-foot pole.

“It was terrifying, it wasn’t going well,” he said of the comedy.

Nolan teaches sixth grade and says conversations with his students inspired him to start the video series.

“I had students come to me and say we were evicted yesterday. We have nowhere to live or my parents come out of jail and I really freak out because I have to find a place to stay. Things really break my heart,” said he.

“It became clear to me that they make their decisions without anyone showing them how to go through fear. For me it was my great motivation to go through this matter with you and to show you how to deal with and recognize these fears that there is another world, there is beauty on the other side of fear. “

His students answered. As Nolan faces his fears, students are encouraged to do the same and write about it by the end of the year.

“Mr. Nolan is like a completely different teacher, he teaches us in his own way and that is a very special way,” said Eyana Williams, one of his students.

“I would have him as a teacher for the rest of my life … he’s so funny,” said another student, Beckhum Lor.

“Mr. Nolan is my teacher and my best friend, he was there for me and I’m pretty sure he was there for all of us,” said Meniah Wallace-Monroy.

Nolan says that he will continue to make the videos as long as his students are inspired – and he hopes that it will teach his students to avoid being afraid to hold them back.

“I had a student who was going through a really hard time at home. And he said, Mr. Nolan, I saw your video. And it made me realize that I could get through this situation and I’m fine.” said Nolan said.

“If they can go through the things they have to go through, they can face the fears that I have never imagined in my life, then I can do it. And if that inspires them to get through, I have to to do.” , “

You can find his full YouTube channel here.

