The tax season is just around the corner and could be as chaotic as last year

Filing taxes last year was a nightmare for taxpayers, their accountants and the Internal Revenue Service. This year couldn’t be much better.

The IRS is still working to provide guidance on changes to tax legislation that was legally signed more than two years ago. Congress also passed a series of tax reliefs at the end of last year that required the IRS and tax software providers to revise the forms at the last minute, and taxpayers may need to change previous tax returns to apply these reliefs.

It could also be another disappointing year for taxpayers expecting a hefty refund.

“I hold my breath for the entire filing season and breathe easy every April 15th,” said Robert Kerr, executive vice president of the National Association of Enrolled Agents, a group that represents accountants. “Every filing season is a miracle. The IRS fights hard every year. “

There are a few bright spots. The agency made it through an archiving season with the changes to the 2017 tax overhaul, which fundamentally revised tax legislation for individuals, small businesses, and businesses. And unlike last year, the IRS will not face a government shutdown that will force the agency to spend the final weeks of preparation bare-chested.

Nevertheless, the tax advisors are preparing for the 2020 registration season, which runs from January 27 to April 15.

“I don’t think we knew enough or learned enough last year to say that this year will be much easier,” said Mike Greenwald, partner of Friedman LLP.

Everyone wants extensions

For many accountants, the crisis is no longer just focused on spring. The new peak season now has deadlines for autumn. This reflects the increased number of people applying to the extension due date to have more time to comply with the new complex rules for transit points. Tax professionals are still recovering from the September 15 deadline for returning partnerships and October 15 for corporate and individual returns.

“Last April was moderately difficult than any other tax season,” said Steve Rossman, an accountant at Drucker & Scaccetti. “September was the worst tax season I’ve ever had.”

The auditors state that a large proportion of their discerning clients – especially those who are involved in partnerships or who invest in hedge funds or private equity – are waiting for submission until autumn because they do not yet have the information from the fund, to file their own taxes.

“You will want to wait as long as possible to see if more guidelines come out,” said Greenwald. “You want us to learn on someone else’s account.”

Congress gave a gift to some taxpayers in December when it retroactively extended several expired tax breaks, including write-downs for some medical expenses, mortgage insurance premiums, and tuition fees. Taxpayers have the option to change their 2018 and 2019 tax returns to claim these deductions if they are eligible. However, you should consider whether it is worth re-submitting the tax benefit to the IRS.

“If you pay a professional $ 400 to get back $ 40, that bill won’t work for me,” said Kerr.

Low and middle income taxpayers should review their total income before shopping for a tax advisor as they may be entitled to a free service. Taxpayers who earned $ 69,000 or less in the past year are eligible for IRS Free File, a free online tax accounting system that IRS uses private tax providers such as H&R Block and Intuits TurboTax. More than 20 states, including New York, Massachusetts and Michigan, also offer free tax returns.

Refund delays

It could also take a while for taxpayers’ bank accounts to receive refunds as the IRS curbs the fraud. The agency must wait at least until February 15th to send tax refunds to taxpayers applying for tax credit or health insurance grants. The agency says that taxpayers who submit at the beginning of the filing season can expect it as early as the first week of March if there are no problems with the return.

The IRS recommends submitting the return electronically and requesting a direct deposit instead of a check for the shortest turnaround time.

Some taxpayers may also have to wait longer than usual for a refund due to a fraud filter that captures hundreds of thousands of legitimate returns, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service in a recent report. The screening system – which is designed to identify possible returns from fraudsters who want to steal reimbursement checks – identified nearly 1.1 million returns, of which approximately 71 percent were false positives.

Taxpayers who were unsatisfied with the amount of their refunds last year could also be disappointed this year unless they change the amount of tax withheld from their paychecks. Taxpayers often judge their tax advisers based on the amount of their reimbursement, Kerr said, although this has more to do with how much they have withheld or not.

Optimize your refund

At the beginning of the last tax season, the average reimbursement was almost 9 percent below the 2018 level before the tax revision came into effect. This gap was largely closed at the end of 2019, but some taxpayers were amazed that due to tax cuts and changes in withholding tax rates, they received a much lower refund than usual, even if they paid less federal tax overall.

Earlier this year, according to Pete Isberg, vice president of government affairs for Automatic Data Processing, Inc., the IRS made it easier for taxpayers to more accurately calculate how much employers should deduct from their paychecks.

The agency has released a new Form W-4, which corresponds to the changes in the 2017 tax codes. The use of so-called “certificates” to determine the withholding tax rate is dropped. Instead, the form asks for information on sources of income, dependent persons and expected deductions.

According to the IRS, the new form reduces complexity and increases transparency when it comes to retention. However, some tax advisors state that it is still difficult for the average taxpayer to fill out the form.

However, since these changes will not affect this year’s tax returns, the best way to optimize your refund is to contact your accountant as soon as possible before they become too busy, Rossman said.

“Don’t wait until the deadline,” he said. “It is now better to know whether you owe money or receive a refund.”

