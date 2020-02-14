According to Morgan Stanley, companies that offer tax preparation software are facing a headwind for the income they get from every tax return this year, as there is an increasing mix of free filings and less need for home improvement services.

“A simplified tax code and a closer look at the free files will likely result in a higher mix of” free “returns in 20,” said analyst Keith Weiss in a research note. “Despite this dynamic, tax sellers may be able to sustain growth through 2020 by making more effective money on paid benefits.”

Morgan Stanley expects Intuit Inc. to reach the upper end of its implicit consumer tax forecast as TurboTax continues to gain market share. For H & R Block Inc., which has been known for its personal professional filings in the past, growth is likely to be at the lower end, given the year-on-year decrease in supported tax returns, Weiss wrote.

In the event that H&R Block sees a modest improvement in supported volume, given the recent sell-off, the stock could be a “relatively attractive short-term trade,” he wrote.

The weaker growth outlook for the broader sector comes after 2019, when growth in the Assisted DIY category accelerated as most consumers faced the first tax season affected by the U.S. tax law signed in late 2017.

Growth in the category, which includes products such as Intuit’s TurboTax Live and H&R Block’s Ask a Tax Pro add-on, is likely to slow this year, “with confusion from the first year of the new change of the tax law in the rearview mirror, ”wrote Weiss.

In the meantime, the Internal Revenue Service has made changes to its free file program after being scrutinized last year after it has been reported that companies in the program have directed customers to paid services that should be free.

The program enables the IRS to work with private tax software providers to offer free online tax preparation and electronic filing to individuals with income below $ 69,000.

Intuit and H&R Block shares even rose 0.6 percent on Thursday. In the past 12 months, Intuit has risen by 31 percent, while H&R Block has fallen by 8 percent.