The tax burden on the council will increase for every household in Greater Manchester to cover the cost of recruiting hundreds of other police and firefighters.

The average budget will have to pay an additional £ 24 next year under plans approved by the combined agency.

This will fund 347 new police officers – including a designated neighborhood officer and a community officer in each of the city’s 215 districts.

More than 100 new firefighters are also being hired as planned fire department cuts, including reducing the number of fire engines, have been postponed.

Additional funds will also flow into the Our Pass travel system and the A Bed Every Night initiative for rough sleep.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham described community tax as a “regressive” way of funding essential services, and an increase would “hit some of our poorest communities hardest”.

But he told regional leaders on Friday that the tax hike reflected public demands for better-funded emergency services and an improved public transport system.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Mayor and police regulations

The local tax pays a portion of the daily local services in Greater Manchester. However, part of the bill – known as the bid – is allocated to the mayor to fund regional services.

As of April 1st, the cost of community tax for Band D households will increase to £ 90.95 – an increase of £ 14 – to cover the mayoral bid.

Most of it is used to fund the fire department, while the separate police requirement is increased by £ 10.

This means that a total increase of GBP 24 is proposed for Band D properties in 2020/21.

Andy Burnham said: “Municipal tax is a regressive tax and is in no way the ideal way to fund essential services.

“It is important to always be aware of the fact that an increase in community tax hits some of our poorest communities hardest.

Hit bobbies back in the neighborhood

Since the start of austerity measures in 2010, the Greater Manchester police have cut £ 215m from their budgets.

Around 8,200 civil servants worked within GMP in 2010, but the number has dropped to just 6,200 due to austerity measures

The front has been increased to just over 7,000 officers since 2017, and a further 347 police officers are hired this year as part of the government’s national recruitment campaign.

This is partially funded by the police order, which has paid 350 additional officers in the past two years.

Andy Burnham has promised a designated police officer in the neighborhood and a police officer in each of Greater Manchester’s 215 boroughs by increasing police orders.

Not every area will have a dedicated officer. Some cover more than one patch.

Some officials are also assigned to schools that require additional enforcement.

Andy Burnham

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Fire guard cuts are put on ice with more firefighters

Mr. Burnham increased the firefighting element of his mayor’s bid to fund the recruitment of 108 firefighters in 2021/21.

Greater Manchester fire and rescue services have also suffered government cuts since 2010, with £ 23.8m cut from their households.

However, the mayor had only considered further cuts to the service last September.

The plans to save £ 10m included reducing the number of fire engines from 56 to 47, with plans to merge six fire stations.

While six engines were discarded, a fleet of 50 continues. The merger of Bolton North and Central stations was also put on hold.

Mr. Burnham said he was always ready to change his approach in the face of changing evidence, namely the events at Grenfell Tower and the Cube Fire in Bolton.

But he said: “It is time to make it clear to the government, especially after Grenfell, that essential local emergency services cannot continue to be financed in this way.”

Our passport extension and free bus ride for nurses

The combined agency’s pilot project Our Pass allows 16-18 year olds to travel for free through Greater Manchester on buses for a one-time fee of £ 10.

Over 38,000 passports have been issued since its launch last September, with holders making more than 5.4 million trips.

Because of its success, the taxpayers of the council are asked to pay for it to continue.

The mayor also offers free bus rides for people who leave care until the age of 21, building on his promise to exempt people in the age group from paying community tax.

“I am fulfilling our commitment to those in need of care who we know have major disadvantages in life,” said BUrnham.

“I want to do what I can with the powers I have to reduce the pressure on them by helping them get around by offering free bus rides.

Rough sleeping

Funding is provided to support the A Bed Every Night (ABEN) program, which aims to help rough sleepers off the street.

According to the combined agency, the number of people who sleep poorly in Greater Manchester has fallen by more than a third within a year.

ABEN has supported almost 3,318 people, of whom 1,186 have been accommodated for a longer period