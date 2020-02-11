Renderings of the Talking Stick Resort Arena upgrades (photo courtesy of Phoenix Suns)

The over $ 230 million project to upgrade the Talking Stick Resort Arena is expected to be in full swing one day after the end of the Phoenix Suns season.

The team is already making progress with demo work and outside upgrades, expecting 70% of the arena to be upgraded by the 2020-21 season, which starts in October.

“Hopefully we can prevail here in the playoffs – if that happens, whenever the last game of the season is coming up, the crews will roll in the next day and we will be closed and roll around the clock for the next five months until we open, ”Sun’s President and CEO Jason Rowley told Doug & Wolf at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station.

“I would describe it as 70% of the total renovation work to be done through October 2020. What remains in the following summer are some work on the roof, the renovation at the suite level. We will renew all of our suites and set up clubs at the suite level. We have to prepare them for the second summer. “

Otherwise, the home of the suns will look very different next season.

According to Rowley, the 70% of the project going through this summer includes installing a new scoreboard, demolishing the wall to open the seat shell for the pavilion, new signage, new club rooms, and installing the sports bar with television screens in the pavilion ,

Still, Rowley doesn’t call it a renovation. He calls it a transformation.

“It’s not really semantics,” he added. “It’s going to be a completely different building. We have released a lot of videos, schematics and construction drawings that people can watch and they are great. They show what the vision is, but I tell everyone you don’t believe it when you see it. “

Work to this end has continued.

The Suns are already building a new business district in the southeast of the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Pulling ceiling tiles and doing work on the event level did not affect the daily operation of the suns or the events taking place at their home.

As the arena goes into full construction mode towards the end of the Sun season, the team assumes that the practice facility on 44th Street and Camelback Road will be operational in the summer. Construction has already started vertically.

“We’re going to follow it up quickly,” said Rowley. “The scheduled opening date is late July or early August this year, so the team will shift all basketball operations this summer.”

