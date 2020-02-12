She loves it! Marie Osmond is still with her head (hair?) about her new hairstyle and she can’t help but rave about it.

“I think blondes are more fun! 😂 “, wrote the 60-year-old on Instagram on Tuesday, February 11th. Then she praised the man behind her hairstyle.

“This is @ hairbycody90210, I absolutely adore him !!” continued the animator. “What should we call him? What should his hashtag be? #CutieCody #CodysTheMan #CodyCoyote #CrazyCody 😂. ” Check out the cute post below!

People were thrilled with the various photos the singer shared when they looked in the comments to reply. “You’re beautiful no matter what hair color you have, Miss Marie,” said a fan. Another added: “I don’t know what to call him, but damn girl … I really like that look at you !! “

The TV personality shared her new look with The Talk on Tuesday February 11, teasing him previously on social media. “Check out @TheTalkCBS tomorrow !! I’ll be blonde on the show. I hear they’re having more fun. What do you think? #LetsTalk, ”she asked her followers. This is not the first time that the hit maker has turned blonde. Rushmore, a look that caught everyone’s attention. However, there is a reason why Marie originally hit the dye bottle.

This photo was taken this week on my girls trip to #MtRushmore. We looked at all the cute huts we lived in that our friend's father owns. You were all busy, and a sweet lady said you could visit us, my husband is sleeping, but could you still take a picture with him? He will be sad that he missed you. Now I've taken a lot of photos with people my whole life, but that's definitely the most unique thing !!! 🤣😂🤣 He woke up and still stayed in bed 😆

“My kids really like it and at the beginning I did it so we could have our private time,” she said once exclusive to Closer Weekly. “Because I’m not going to be rude when someone signs up for an autograph, but I realize that they don’t now – now that I’ve published it, they know I’m blonde – so I have a red spot. Head one now, it’s really good. “Aww! Donny Osmond‘S little sister also revealed that she would only keep the blonde under certain circumstances.

“If my hair is really, really gray and I can no longer dye it black, I will go blonde!” She joked.

Whatever Marie is doing with her hair forward, we only know that it will look absolutely gorgeous!