Mon, 2020-02-03 09:15

DUBAI: A low-budget film that shows the harrowing experience of a young mother in the Syrian war was recognized as the best documentary at the British Academy Film Awards last night.

The film focuses on Waad Al-Khateab, a filmmaker living in Aleppo, who tells her life from the beginning of the uprising to the siege of the city by the forces of Bashar Al-Assad and her allies.

The documentary, directed by Al-Khateab himself and Edward Watts, accompanies the young woman through marriage, birth and the painful decision whether to flee Aleppo to ensure the safety of her family.

“Three years ago we were in Aleppo in 2016. We were in a basement of a crowded hospital in Hamza, me, Sama and Afraa, ”she said after receiving the award. “We even thought: should we bury our footage because it has to be saved if we didn’t make it.”

“I will dedicate this award to the great Syrian people who are still suffering and the great heroes of doctors, nurses and civil defense.”

