Turkey dispatched more troops and tanks on Friday to strengthen its military presence in northwest Syria. There, President Bashar Assad’s armed forces went into a devastating offensive with Russian support, which triggered a massive wave of people fleeing in wet and stormy winter weather.

The Syrian Idlib region near the border with Turkey is the last rebel-held bastion of the war-ravaged country. The advance of Assad’s troops into the towns and villages of the province in the past few months has uprooted more than half a million people who have fled the advancing troops. Many of them have been driven out several times in the eight-year war in Syria.

The campaign also angered Turkey, which supports the rebels, and brought the troops of both countries into a rare direct confrontation: at least eight Turkish troops and civilians, as well as 13 Syrian soldiers, were killed.

While Syrian and Russian fighter planes indiscriminately destroyed hospitals, clinics and schools in the enclave, civilians packed their belongings in cars, taxis and pickups. They flocked to the Turkish border and had few options beyond the control of the Syrian government.

Many end up in tents or shelter in abandoned buildings when it rains and winds. Temperatures fluctuate around freezing points, but are expected to drop over the weekend.

“If they stay, they run the risk of becoming victims of indiscriminate violence in urban areas. If they leave, they have no place, ”said Lorenzo Redalié, head of the Aleppo office of the International Committee of the Red Cross. “The shelters cannot accommodate everyone, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for humanists to reach them and meet their needs.”

The Syrian offensive initially appears to be aimed at securing a strategic highway in the rebel-controlled area, as opposed to a large-scale campaign to recapture the entire province, including the city of Idlib, the densely populated provincial capital.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Earlier this week, Syrian government forces took control of the former rebel city of Saraqeb, which is strategically important because it is located at the intersection of two major highways. One leads to the capital Damascus in the north and another to the western and eastern regions of the country.

Turkey, which supports the Syrian opposition and monitors a ceasefire in the rebel enclave, has protested the government attack and described it as a violation of the ceasefire negotiated with Russia. In recent weeks, Ankara has sent in troops and equipment to reinforce the surveillance points he has set up to monitor a ceasefire that has since broken down, and has also deployed troops in cities threatened by the Syrian advance.

The Associated Press video showed a long line of armored vehicles and trucks, some with tanks, in rebel-controlled rural areas of the province. The UK-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory monitoring the war said the new troops are stationed west of the city of Saraqeb. It was the fifth known deployment of new troops in Syria in the past week, according to the Observatory and other opposition news agencies.

“It is shocking that civilians continue to bear the brunt of hostility between all parties to the conflict,” said UN human rights spokeswoman Marta Hurtado.

“It looks like foreign powers are struggling for territorial and political achievements, while blatantly violating their commitment to protecting the civilian population,” she told reporters in Geneva.

Idlib and nearby rural Aleppo are the last rebel-occupied areas in Syria. More than 3 million people live in them, most of them have already been displaced by violence.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been fleeing to areas closer to the Turkish border in recent weeks. Many of them are housed in emergency shelters.

UNICEF estimates that of the 580,000 people displaced since December 1st, about 300,000 are children.

Also on Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense accused Israel of almost shooting down a 172-passenger Syrian passenger jet during a rocket attack on the Damascus suburbs. A spokesman for the Prime Minister of Israel did not respond to a request for comment, and the AP was unable to verify the Russian claim. Israel rarely admits strikes in Syria.

According to Turkish officials, there are three Turkish observation posts in Syrian-controlled areas in Idlib. A security guard who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with government regulations insisted that the posts would not be cleared.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense warned the army that it would “react even more vigorously” to attacks on the observation posts, adding: “Our observation posts will continue to do their job.”

Local residents and opposition activists said there was a short respite on Friday, with almost no bombing reported. It was not clear whether this was due in part to a storm that devastated the area with strong winds and heavy rain.

The violence has also led to tensions between Moscow and Ankara, who have worked together to ensure ceasefires and political talks, although they have supported the reciprocal sides of the conflict.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a Russian delegation will arrive in Ankara on Saturday to discuss the situation in Idlib. A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin could follow, Cavusoglu said.

“We will do everything we can to stop the human drama, the catastrophe,” said Cavusoglu in Idlib.