Rachael Davis, Linsday Lou and May Erlewine have each other. In “Turn To Stone”, the Michigan singer-songwriter trio – known as The Sweet Water Warblers – delivers a wispy ballad in soft harmonies.

“It feels so alone / as long as we live / may we hear ourselves sing / and may we never turn to stone,” they chorus out, along with singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry from Nashville. Instrumental spare parts radiate ethereally in the background.

The song that premiered today on American songwriter begins with a haunting first verse: “Does anyone sing? / I thought I heard a song / I hear things again / because I’ve kept my heart open for so long. “The second verse is worse:” Is someone crying? / I heard it at night / Am I the only one who hears / the pain that hides out of sight? “

These lines are delivered in a sacred, melancholy line.

“This song is about connecting to a deeper source,” Erlewine says to the American songwriter. “[It is] a reminder that we feel hearts moving through this world. Sometimes our ability to listen to ourselves and each other is really alive, really loving, really sad.”

For Davis, the song is about finding strength in unexpected places.

“‘Turn To Stone’ is a lyrical, melodic and harmonious representation of how strength can exist in devotion and liberation,” she explains. “The feeling of the song is a message of revolution, while the transmission of this message is a soothing beauty that calms the soul. It is a musical reflection of the idea that a strong wind can topple the strongest oak tree while the smallest blade of grass bends and survives. “

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Lou tries to focus on the connections that are most important to her – those with her close musical collaborators.

“The capitalist system makes us believe that Valentine’s Day is only about buying chocolate and roses, but we think it’s about hearing each other sing,” Lou says. “It’s about becoming aware of the fact that the more we are connected on social media, the more we feel connected, the more we feel.”

Lou attributes de Vitry that she started this collaboration and describes her first meeting as a particularly powerful moment.

“Maya de Vitry brought this song to the table and the four of us ended it,” says Lou. “When we sang it together for the first time, it felt like going into the cosmos.”

“Turn To Stone” is the first single from The Sweet Water Warblers’ upcoming debut album “The Dream That Holds This Child”. The trio met at a music festival in 2014 and released their debut EP With You in 2017. Although each member has their own music practices and projects, they are all based on roots and country, folk, and americana.

The dream that holds this child is being produced by Dan Knobler, whose recent credits include Lake Street Drive, Erin Rae and Caroline Spence. He also worked on de Virty’s 2019 debut adaptations.

The dream that holds this child appears on May 15th.