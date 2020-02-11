MALMO, Sweden (AP) – Oskar Rozenberg is leisurely drifting through the skate park before triggering a series of high-energy tricks. He climbs a wall, slides over a railing with outstretched arms, jumps over a stairwell, accelerates onto a ramp and gives her some air.

“I’m just warming up,” says the two-time skateboard world champion and Olympic hopefighter over his shoulder as he floats away.

His long, dark hair flows under his black hat and over his hoodie, the 23-year-old Rozenberg is in his element – and in his own world – when he visits every line, every jump and every cavity of the indoor park to satisfy his creative needs.

He is particularly excited about his current favorite trick, the blunt back of the nose.

“You go to the edge of the quarter pipe, make a 180 turn and land on your nose. Then you come back into the transition, ”said Rozenberg. “It’s such a fluid trick. It’s just dizziness.”

If this is comparable to a foreign language, it may be less than six months.

Skateboarding is coming to the Olympics for the first time at this year’s Tokyo Games, and Rozenberg, an outstanding Swede in an area dominated mainly by Americans and Brazilians, could be his breakout star.

“Oski”, as he is often called, is a skateboarder best known for his incredible creativity and thinking on his feet – or in his case on his wheels. After his victory in Salt Lake City in September, he will arrive in Tokyo as world champion of the Vans Park Series Pro Tour.

“He’s spontaneous,” said John Magnusson, who works for the Swedish skateboard association and will be Rozenberg’s trainer ahead of the Tokyo Games. “He might have planned the first two tricks and then he’ll do whatever. If everything flows together, Oski is unbeatable because it is so good. “

Rozenberg’s strength could still prove to be his weakness when it comes to the Olympic Games.

The edgy, rebellious, somewhat underground pursuit of skateboarding is about to enter the mainstream and join the more structured world of traditional sports.

It will surely freshen up the Olympics and appeal to younger viewers, but will popularization cause skateboarding to lose its counter-cultural status? There are also concerns that targeting at the Olympics is more about box ticking than expressiveness and creativity, which may dampen attractiveness – and Rozenberg’s medal chances with his off-the-cuff style.

However, he believes that skateboarding added to the Olympic program has “more positive than negative” effects.

“It drives the sport in a different direction that it didn’t really go before,” said Rozenberg. “It is a kind of new territory.

“Many other sports are about jumping an inch longer or an inch higher than last year. But skateboarding is the opposite of that. You can do so much. I think that will give the sport a new aspect. “

Rozenberg first encountered skateboarding at the age of 9 when he was cycling with his father and encountered friends in the newly built skate park in Malmö – Stapelbaddsparken.

He tried it out, went back the next day and “was there every day for four years”.

“I think what attracted me the most was the group of people and how everyone looked after each other and how I could suddenly hang out with people who were five or ten years older than me,” said Rozenberg. “There was no age limit. Everyone just hung around.”

He liked the ease of skateboarding.

“When I played football, I was a little tired of getting to training on time and doing this or that in practice,” he said. “Skateboarding was the opposite … It’s like everything was done on your own terms.”

Rozenberg attended a unique high school – Bryggeriet’s high school – that offered skateboarding and was located in one of the best skate parks in Malmo. Rozenberg said this background means that he has a “different story” than the great American skaters who grew up in California and “had the best skate spots, the best parks, and all the contacts you need regarding sponsors . “

“I think a lot of European skaters that are emerging are giving skateboarding a new dimension,” he said. “The skate spots here are so different from the skate spots in America that of course there is a different environment and a different type of skater.”

Rozenberg’s role models include Tony Hawk, a skateboard pioneer from the 1980s who had a number of computer games – one of which Rozenberg remembers closing on New Years Eve. Another reason is the modern American skater Grant Taylor.

“He was the coolest guy in my eyes,” said Rozenberg about Taylor. “Some skaters only say one skating, but he did everything. His style is inexplicable. “

Up-and-coming skaters could say similar things about Rozenberg, who is one of the world’s most popular rivals due to his imaginative routine, and likely pulled him to Nike, one of his many sponsors.

“I’m trying to put a line together in my head,” he explains as he goes through his typical routine. “It could be a line that I was thinking about when I was standing on the platform, like, ‘Oh, that could be cool to do there. ‘Or it could be a line that I actually stumbled over and I was like, “Oh, that was a really good line.”

“Often, especially when I’m doing a good competition run, I literally find out at the last moment. Sometimes I found it out spontaneously when I ran and it just works. “

With qualification tournaments in Peru, China and the USA, Rozenberg is well on the way to qualifying for the Olympic Games and participating in the park tournament with 20 skaters.

It will be one of Sweden’s greatest gold medal hopes in Tokyo.

“Skateboarding is best when you feel that nobody expects it. Oski is good at that. He can bring something nobody thought of, ”said Magnusson. “Some people already know what they’re going to do when they come over. But Oski doesn’t even know what he’s going to do. And that’s his strength.”

