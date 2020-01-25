The SWAT team is serving arrest warrants in Leesburg and putting five behind bars on drug charges

advertisement

Law enforcement officers from the SWAT team in Mid-Florida were ordered on Thursday evening to execute two search warrants.

The team – officials from Leesburg, Clermont and Mount Dora – processed the arrest warrants for the Leesburg Police Department’s Anti-Crime Division.

The first warrant was issued on Oak Drive and the second on Osceola Avenue. Five people were arrested between the two locations and accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intention of selling heroin and fentanyl.

