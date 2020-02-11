A suspect was arrested by the Fenney Grill at The Villages for theft of nearly $ 57,000.

36-year-old Eric Simanton was arrested on Tuesday for three fraud and theft cases in which he claimed to be trying to save his failed marriage.

Last year, Simanton received the paycheck check number from the only restaurant on the far south end of The Villages and used it to withdraw $ 56,910.88 from the restaurant’s bank account, according to a Wildwood arrest report on a series of more than 300 transactions. During a recorded interview with a detective, Simanton admitted that he had used the money to pay household bills, insurance, electricity, and credit cards. He said he knew it was wrong and he did it to stay in a “failed marriage”.

Last year, Simanton and his wife divorced on Marion County Court records. In the same year, he was also the subject of a missing persons bulletin published by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in 2019.

In addition, Simaton was arrested last year for allegedly trying to pass a fake check on a Marion County home purchase. At the time Simanton was trying to buy the house to “impress” his ex-wife, he told law enforcement officials.

Simanton was arrested when he was 21 trying to make a fraudulent check for over $ 1 million. At the time, he claimed to be a member of the wealthy Johnson & Johnson family.

Simanton was booked on Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center for a $ 55,000 bond.