The surveillance video shows a child breaking barefoot into the smoke shop in northern Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A shocking surveillance video shows a child who broke into a smoke shop on the north side of Houston while looking like an adult was outside instructing the boy what to steal.

“It’s really sad. I have four children. It’s like he could be one of my children,” said shop owner Shy B.

Shy closed the shop on Monday evening in the airline’s 4400 block and only got a security alarm two hours later. He arrived to find a lot of damage in the shop.

After watching the video, he saw the boy climb to the top of the window and land in the store. The video also shows that he was barefoot all the time.

Houston police are investigating the crime, but public tips could help solve the crime.

The crooks stole a $ 300 product, but Shy says the damage done to the child is much greater.

“You risk your freedom and your life for two backpacks and a couple of cigarillos,” said Shy. “How can you endanger a child like this?”

