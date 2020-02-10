The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the 2018 proposed amendment to the proposed castes and tribes (atrocity prevention) that overturned its own controversial ruling of March 20, 2018 and watered down the stringent provisions of the Dalit Protection Act.

The Supreme Court previously relied in a government filing for a review of the March 20 ruling on October 1, 2019. It was wrong on the part of the judgment of March 20 to treat all members of the SC / ST community as “liars or crooks”. It was against “basic human dignity”. The March 20 ruling had watered down the original 1989 legislation, stating that it used its provisions to file false criminal charges against innocent people.

Even while the jurisdiction of the judges Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and S. Ravindra Bhat was reserved, she had made it clear that she would not interfere with the October 1 ruling nor water down the provisions of the law.

The government had approved the amendments and stated that the planned castes and tribes continued to face the same social stigma, poverty, and humiliation that they had been exposed to for centuries.

The 2018 law had nullified a March 20 ruling by the Supreme Court that those who were booked to commit atrocities against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes members could receive early bail. The original law of 1989 prohibits early bail. The Supreme Court ruling has sparked a huge backlash across the country. Several died in protests and property worth several billion rupees was destroyed. The government responded by filing an application for review to the Supreme Court, and subsequently amended the 1989 law to its original form.

Several petitions have been submitted against the 2018 Amendment Act. Lead petitioner, lawyer Prithvi Raj Chauhan, even called the amendments “mistakes” and violations of the fundamental right to equality and personal freedom. However, the Supreme Court refused to suspend implementation of the changes.

The government replied that despite the laws protecting their civil rights, the atrocities against members of the SC / ST communities had not decreased.

“The 1989 Atrocities Prevention Act (SC / ST) is the least the country owes to that part of society that has been denied multiple civil rights for generations and has been subjected to degradation, humiliation and harassment,” the government had argued.

