WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court has agreed to review the legality of Trump’s administrative regulations, which broadened the moral and religious exceptions to an Affordable Care Act provision that requires employer-based health insurance plans to cover birth control free of charge.

The judges said they would hear the government’s appeal on Friday to judgments by courts that blocked the rules nationwide. A Philadelphia-based U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in July that government exemptions were unlikely to be approved under the 2010 Health Act and were not required under another federal law to protect religious rights. The court also agreed that the Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of Roman Catholic nuns who run nursing homes, would appeal.

In the lawsuit pending, Pennsylvania and New Jersey sued the government on the grounds that their exemptions would illegally deny health care to millions of women.

The case will be the third time the Supreme Court has raised similar questions about the applicability of the contraceptive mandate that have been hotly debated since the Obama administration began implementing it after the Affordable Care Act came into force.

Churches have always been exempt from the mandate, but there have been significant legal disputes over whether employers with religious affiliations or strong religious or moral objections to contraception must comply.

