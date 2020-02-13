MURRAY WILSON / STUFF

Awapuni Four Square owners Margaret [right] and Vijay Patel were robbed on Tuesday.

Two Palmerston North shopkeepers were shaken after a terrible 90-second ordeal that attacked them during a robbery.

The Four Square supermarket on Maxwell’s Line was robbed at around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday when two bandits, covered from head to toe with clothing so that they could not be identified, stormed the store, attacked employees, and smoked cigarettes, tobacco and cash participated.

Shop owner Margaret Patel said she was out at the back when she heard screams, and she and her husband Vijay both ran to the front of the shop to be hit by two thieves.

The security material seen by Stuff shows how a thief jumps on the counter and attacks Margaret, Vijay and another employee. Vijay was hit in the head while Margaret and the other employee were knocked over.

Awapuni man Norm Goodwin has offered to keep an eye on the store since he was robbed.

The robbers took items from the cigarette cabinet and opened a till so that they could take cash. A second cash register was damaged and could not be opened after being thrown off the counter.

A customer tried unsuccessfully to block the entrance with cars, but could not stop the thieves from running out. When the thieves fled, one of them hit Vijay and gave him a black eye.

Vijay was also stabbed in the arm during hand-to-hand combat, but he didn’t notice until he left the store and saw blood running down his arm. A knife was dropped by one of the thieves.

He was treated by the ambulance and later went to the doctor one day to get sutures. The employee who was run over was examined in the hospital.

A police spokeswoman said no one was arrested and the officers were still investigating.

The Patels closed the shop but opened it the next day and were back in business as usual.

“We felt very nervous,” said Vijay. “It’s always in your mind. You look at the door all the time.”

Margaret said she was still thinking about what had happened.

They were broken up overnight, but this is the first time they have been robbed during working hours.

Community support has increased since the robbery. Flowers, cards, and baked goods were dropped off at the store, and the locals were shocked by what happened.

A representative from Foodstuffs visited the shop the day and the day after to make sure the patels were in order.

Norm Goodwin lives down the street and is a regular customer.

“I have been in Awapuni for 57 years and Margaret and Vijay were the best owners of Four Square while I was down here. You would not beat them in terms of staff.

“I walk the streets with the dogs at night and early in the morning. I am willing to stay outside at night and keep an eye on the place just to do something for the community.

“They didn’t deserve what they got.”

A police officer stands guard in front of Awapuni Four Square after being robbed on Tuesday morning.

Paul Patel, President of the New Zealand Indian Central Association, is Margaret’s brother and has supported the shopkeepers.

He said there have been other milk raids recently and encouraged shopkeepers to contact the police even if it was a minor crime. So the police have a file.

“The police are doing a far better job now because of the situation over the past 10 to 15 years. They put a lot of effort into it.”