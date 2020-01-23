advertisement

BelindaL

The Sunset Limited is a compelling 90-minute

The Sunset Limited in the Boulevard Theater

4

Photo: Marc Brenner

What is your black and white book, the unwritten rule book that you live by? What if you had to win over someone who took the opposite view – if your life depended on it??

Cormac McCarthy’s gripping two-handed follows the moments when a depressed professor tried to throw himself under the wheels of a train. The man who saved him is Black (Gary Beadle) and is an ex-murderer who found God in prison. His challenge is to save White (Jasper Britton) for the second time.

McCarthy, author of The Road, is a master of replacement prose. There’s nothing puffy or strange here, no scene changes or multiple characters, just Black’s run-down high-rise block and the muffled sound effects of neighbors who live too close to be comfortable.

In this stuffy room, none of them can escape their conversation, which winds – funny, philosophical, but always with the threat of White’s exit and his second attempt at suicide. This gives things an edge that is swept away by Beadle’s compelling black. He sets out to prove that life has a value that he can hold and feel in his hands. But White goes over to the rational argument, and his belief that “the darker illustration is always the right one” is hard to shake. In his tracksuit disheveled, White’s shoulders stretch and we see a look at his academic skills. We wonder if his argument is not the ‘smarter’ than Black’s simpler and more optimistic.

The end may have made us want more than a philosophical struggle. The dramatic gear shift in the middle of a thrown down glove didn’t really lead to the dramatic end that we unwittingly yearned for. But not a minute is boring here – dark and intense, pure Cormac McCarthy.

The Sunset Limited is located at Boulevard Theater, 6 Walker’s Court, Soho, W1F 0BT, £ 12. Until February 29th,

