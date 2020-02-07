Houston Rockets guard James Harden (left) shoots while Los Angeles Lakers attacker Kyle Kuzma defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

PHOENIX – The National Basketball Association has been around for a very, very long time, so it’s not often said that there is something the league has never seen before. This is the case with the Houston Rockets after close of trading.

Houston swapped centers Clint Capela and Nene in a four-team deal with full-back Robert Covington and center Jordan Bell. Then they flipped Bell to Memphis to get Bruno Caboclo, who, after his recovery, is the team’s “backup center”.

This leaves them with only two “bigs” in Tyson Chandler and Isaiah Hartenstein. Neither have played for the Rockets in the past and still will not.

So, yes, this is like a wrestling commentator in a “It can’t be!” Present in a surprising way. Yes, it is.

Houston will expand the ground at all times, compete against five with wings and guards, sacrifice the rim protector and bounce back for the best possible even distance we’ve ever seen for an NBA team.

The Suns will be the second crash dummy in this first test run for the Rockets on Friday evening before they hit the playoffs. Despite the uniqueness of the Rockets scheme, Phoenix doesn’t overly react to the 48-minute look, as this style has been a trend in the league in recent years.

“That’s exactly what Houston does,” said head coach Monty Williams after a shootout. “They were innovative in their way of playing – G League for the pro team. They are doing it again.”

They are in fact all about letting big men down, but the look itself is still used by many teams with different staff, like Brook Lopez in Milwaukee is a stretch five.

“Most teams are five,” said Williams.

The term “five-out” is probably exactly what you assume. This refers to the fact that all five players are outside the key and have the floor as far apart as possible.

You will see here that Russell Westbrook is attacking the basket in the transition, and there is no help as it cannot really come from anywhere without giving up an open shot. Kyle Kuzma slips a little, gets stuck in no man’s land and Covington takes an open three.

This is the more traditional view that Phoenix referred to.

“They used this lineup a lot, they just didn’t start it,” Devin Booker said of Houston.

But to get back to not helping when someone gets caught by his husband: either it will be a layup or an open three-pointer will be set up.

Missile guard James Harden makes a great cut to bypass his husband here, so LeBron James the Lakers must remain as a rim guard. One of Harden’s two shooters will be open and he will find Eric Gordon.

This is what the missiles will try and produce every time, and they are likely to succeed. As Williams says, the main difference with the missiles is that they have two former MVPs as threats that don’t just get in the basket and get help. Harden and Westbrook are also excellent passers-by from these situations.

“This team has only one all-world guy in James, and Russ only fell 40 on those guys last night, so it’s a different dynamic with those two guys,” Williams said.

The good news for the Suns is that Westbrook is rested for Friday’s matchup. But Westbrook is by far the worst shooter the Rockets will play. So you will really get five shooters on the ground at any time.

The “center” is P. J. Tucker, who Suns fans know is the best man for the job with his toughness and rebound ability at 6-foot-5.

“P.J. is a dog, man. He won’t backtrack anyone,” Booker said of his former veterinarian and teammate.

“That’s how he plays. He plays like a centipede.”

That didn’t stop fans from enjoying it when the news spread that Tucker would play a central role. Tucker even got in.

Booker smiled when the photo appeared and seemed to be enjoying the fun before underlining again that Tucker was legitimate for the role.

At the premiere of this new look on Thursday night, Houston survived enough in the key areas to win. Although the Lakers were probably the best overall size in the league in the middle, the Rockets were only surpassed by one and the Lakers had only 11 points of the second chance.

On the other hand, Houston made 10 more three-pointers, shooting 45.2% on 42 attempts.

That is the formula for them and the suns know that.

“We have to put our will into the game, make an effort and try to use our size against them,” said Booker.

Phoenix is ​​one of the teams that can benefit most from it thanks to Deandre Ayton.

The big guy is fourth in the league with 4.0 offensive rebounds per game, and as we’ve seen at the Lakers, it’ll be a free bucket for him as soon as he gets it due to lack of size compete against him.

Somehow, however, the Lakers only had six offensive rebounds. Again, you can’t stretch out too many bodies to smash the glass, or the rockets will guide you in the transition from the gym.

So taking advantage of size means promoting mismatch, isn’t it? Well, if you push things, mistakes will happen and the Lakers looked completely insane.

Remember that people like Covington, Tucker, and Danuel House Jr. are long and strong types, even if they have a size disadvantage.

When it comes to finding Ayton and the size in it, Williams sees it differently than this writer originally thought. He wants the suns to take it to court himself.

“I think you have to get stops and rebounds,” said Williams. “Long rebounds will be a big deal tonight. If we can take off and take off for so long and DA has the floor, I think we can make great strides and be productive.

“It’s pretty obvious that they’re used to this basketball style. So, yes, we want to bring the ball inside to DA, but we also have to get the ball first so that we can take advantage of its size and athletic ability.”

