Author: Thu, 2020-02-06 12:41

’À nous’

Lea Makhoul ft. Anthony Touma

Two of Lebanon’s hottest young pop stars have come together to form a great team that sings this catchy tune mainly in French, with a little bit of English mixing Makhoul’s composition and Touma’s lyrics – and their complementary voices – for a song that, according to Makhoul, shows that ” ego, Can ruin a nice story in any way. “

“The heart of you”

Mohammad Ahmed Fikree

The Emirati filmmaker Fikree has just released the trailer for his upcoming cartoon, which is due to be released at the end of the year – the culmination of his seven-year work. It is the story of two sisters – the last humans – and their attempts to “undo the destruction caused by their ancestors”.

“Para Para”

DB Gad

The first major label release by the Egyptian R&B and hip-hop artist and music producer is an Arabic rap track – with a trap beat – about falling in love. “Falling in love is nice,” Gad says in a press release. “Loving is crazy – it’s almost like you’re ready to jump into the ocean without a parachute.” Why you need a parachute in the ocean is not immediately clear.

‘Dream a little dream’

Luiza Formenius

Say this for the Stockholm-born, Dubai-based soprano: she’s not lacking in nerves. This classic track has been driven more than 60 times. So if you accept it, you’d better be good. Formenius has chosen a modern crossover version that presents its soaring vocals on a “bouncy, almost tropical bass line”.

Main Category: LifestyleArt & CultureTags: Lea MakhoulAnthony ToumaMohammad Ahmed FikreeDB GadLuiza Formenius. [TagsToTranslate] Abha