The Sugar Land man is said to have shot his wife and son before driving to Guadalupe County

Sugar Land police believe a man shot his wife and 11-year-old son on Tuesday before driving to San Marcos, where he attacked his adult daughter and killed himself in front of a store in Guadalupe County, the police said Thursday ,

Richard James Logan [53] and Diana Lynn Logan [48] had lived with the child in the 85200 block of Evening Light Drive. Early Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., Guadalupe County authorities informed Sugar Land police that they had found Richard Logan’s body outside a company that had died of suicide.

Sugarland officials tried all morning to enter the house in the evening light to inform the family of the man’s death. They were only able to enter at 1:00 p.m. when a family friend called a neighbor to open the door, the police said. They found the body of the woman and child inside.

Police said Thursday they believed Richard Logan had gone to San Marcos and physically assaulted his adult daughter, who is attending college there. The attack was not reported to the police.

Richard Logan is said to have shot himself elsewhere in the county, but the Sugar Land police were unable to give an exact location. The weapon that was recovered at the site of his death is said to be the same one used to kill his wife and son, the police said. Forensic tests are still pending.

Logan seemed to work as the chief executive officer for Attack Poverty, a nonprofit that was founded in 2011 and offers community programs such as home repair initiatives, ESL courses, and job training.

“The Attack Poverty family is shocked to learn of the tragedy involving our chief executive officer Richard Logan and his family,” said the company’s website at the top. “We are working with investigators and are waiting for more information as we try to process this loss with our employees, volunteers and the community. Please keep the Attack Poverty employees and everyone involved in your prayers.”

