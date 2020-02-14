The video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) visits Piccadilly Circus in a rather horrific strategic shoot-em-up involving a gang of terrorists. The associated subway map, which is located in the station, is also frightening:

For a moment, let’s put the discombobulating color-coded lines aside. We don’t really want to. Bloody hell:

It has not escaped your eagle eye that there is also a ‘Shadwell’ line and a ‘Winston’ line. And although we suspect that the latter is named after the great war leader and gourmet, it only evokes memories for us:

Picture: Jack Whitehall

One person in our Facebook group, Roundel Ramblings, says, “It hurts my brain.”

Then we come to the station names. And in their honor, they didn’t all get out of hand. Victoria is one thing. So Acton Central and Maida Vale … and actually quite a few of them. Even ‘Sloan Square’ and ‘Wemby’ could be due to a hangover in the graphics department. OK, Harlesden is not quite in central London. And Dollis Hill is not quite in the south. And Welker is not quite … wait a minute, WELKER?

Because then we come to the extremely confusing names. Fitz Road. Osborn. Dun Junction. Art. Harrison. Half a park. Neasden. Neasden? What a messed up name is that! What? Oh.

However, the price for the best named London Underground station has to go to … London.

As suggested in Roundel Ramblings, we expect Call of Duty creators to avoid potential copyright infringements. They came up with something that makes this shower curtain look like the work of a healthy person:

But not everything on demand: Modern Warfare will be so foreign to the experienced Londoner. Announcements of a thinly veiled TfL warn of impending tube strikes – and there is nothing strange about that.

Ubiquitous video surveillance also appears to be a fair reflection …

… and the actual entrance to Piccadilly Circus Station has pretty pretty looking signs …

… even if the Roundel is not exactly round.

However, what amazes us the most is this line map to the left of the main map:

It is … absolutely accurate. Or, wait a minute, right? Isn’t Southfields near Wimbledon? Someone is passing on the aspirin. We lie down.

Many thanks to James Smile, who posted this for the first time in our Roundel Ramblings and provided pictures. And to Leigh Sherval for providing additional pictures.