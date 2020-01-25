The stylish innings of Opener help South Africa chase White Ferns in relative comfort

advertisement

A stylish innings with a cruel end to Lizelle Lee led South Africa to a big win over the White Ferns on Saturday at Eden Park Outer Oval.

The opener made a run-a-ball 99 to advance her side in the game, but was denied a century and had to watch her side do the job.

Katie Perkins made her highest ODI score, an 83-ball 78, to lift the White Ferns to 259-9 from their 50 overs, but South Africa never let the chase get out of hand.

They came over with nine balls and seven wickets in hand, sealing their third win in 14 ODIs against the White Ferns and going 1-0 in the three-match series.

After Diane van Nierkerk won the pitch and chose to go bowling, South African sailor Masabata Klaas removed the openers of both White Ferns, first Lauren Down for nine, then Bernadine Bezuidenhout for 29, to leave the hosts 51-2 behind in the 15th.

The departure of Bezuidenhout brought star duo Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine together and the pair was productive and put together a 49-run partnership on just 53 balls for the third wicket.

That position was broken when Devine’s first innings were stopped as captain at 27, caught by van Nierkerk for the bowling of Chloe Tryon.

Bates continued passing 50, after surviving a mix-up where South African goalkeeper Trisha Chetty should have run away from her, but was unable to kick in because Lee caught catching Ayabonga bowling Kaha for 53.

Her resignation brought Perkins and returned Rachel Priest together, with the White Ferns 146-4 in the 34th, to the point of the second power game.

Priest made 21 in her first ODI since the last World Cup in 2017, giving Perkins good support, while Hayley Jensen made 19, before the Ferns hastily lost wickets as they tried to finish strong.

Klaas finished 3-37 out of eight overs, while Kaha took 3-43, while the White Ferns placed 259-9 and added 73 in the last 10 overs.

PETER MEECHAM / PHOTOSPORT

Katie Perkins made a career-best 78 after the White Ferns were brought in by South Africa.

Laura Wolvaardt and Lee got a strong start to South Africa, racing to 82-0 after 82 overs and forced Devine to introduce a sixth bowler in the 16th to stop the flow of runs.

That was when Lee brought her fifty, with only 49 balls, eliminating spinner Leigh Kasperek for a single in the leg side.

The cooperation between Lee and Wolvaardt seemed to last all day as they exceeded 100 and then 150, with Lee who came a century closer and scored on a point after a ball.

At 99, however, she had a blood flow to the head and Hayley tried to knock Jensen off halfway, just to give Bates a simple catch, ending the partnership on 163 runs of 188 balls.

Bates then broke the second breakthrough in her first and got new batter Sune Luus 15 behind and with 15 overs left, South Africa needed 79.

Some tight bowling helped push the comparison over a point to play a ball with six overs, but Wolvaardt and van Nierkerk were largely not threatened and brought their 50-run score forward.

An 11-run over from Rosemary Mair seemed to have South Africa under control again, but Holly Huddleston kept Nierkerk LBW imprisoned for 37 to hold the White Ferns in – a decision that survived an assessment.

Jensen had to leave the field with an injury half way through, disrupting Devine’s plans, and Wolvaardt saw South Africa at home and finished unbeaten at 91.

In the end, the White Ferns threw too many balls that could be sent easily – South Africa hit 29 fours, while they only managed to reach 23 (and a six) – and as a result they struggled to build up pressure.

The second match in the three-match series is back at Eden Park Outer Oval on Monday, Auckland Anniversary Day.

White Ferns 259-9 (Katie Perkins 78, Suzie Bates 53; Masabata Klaas 3-37, Ayabonga Khaka 3-43) lost from South Africa 260-3 (Lizelle Lee 99, Laura Wolvaardt 91no) by seven wickets.

